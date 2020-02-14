As the virus clings to China, the art world feels the grip

A Chinese billionaire, an investor and former taxi driver named Liu Yiqian, has spent at least $ 200 million on art in recent years, including $ 170 million for a naked Modigliani in 2015.
With China as the second largest market for the global film industry, approval or rejection by the government in Beijing can make or break the end result of a movie.
Orchestras around the world plan tours of China years in advance, seeing them as a way to sell tickets, raise their profile and cultivate China's growing wealthy class as donors.
But now, while China struggles to control the coronavirus epidemic, the country is essentially closed to the world art economy, exposing the sector to deep financial uncertainty. Movie releases in China have been canceled and symphonic tours were suspended due to quarantines and fear of contagion. A major art fair was suspended in Hong Kong, and major spring art auctions have been postponed halfway around the world in New York because wealthy Chinese shoppers may have difficulty traveling to them.
"It's simply not realistic to plan to offer things that are objects that we know people want to see in person at a time when they can't get here," said Lark Mason, founder of iGavel, one of the six auction houses that have postponed Many of your sales "It means we have to fight a little because, well, we don't have this amount of incoming revenue. What are we going to do to fill the void?"
The virus has infected more than 60,000 people and killed more than 1,400 in China. As tens of millions of people are sealed in cities there, new Questions are being raised about how the virus is transmitted, called SARS-CoV-2. Even art dealers who expect companies to suffer due to closed borders and mandatory quarantines say they understand that stopping contagion comes first.
Still, there will be a financial impact. China was the third largest art market in the world in 2018, according to last year's Art Basel Report from Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market, which accounts for 19 percent of the $ 67 billion spent on art that year. (The United States, with 44 percent, and the United Kingdom, with 21 percent, had the first two).
Last week, Art Basel Hong Kong, an annual art fair scheduled for mid-March, was canceled, depriving dealers and artists of a great opportunity to show works to customers based in China and beyond. The fair attracts a multitude of visitors who descend to the region for art shows, cocktail meetings and yacht parties in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Hanoi and Tokyo before, during and after the fair. Some of these have been postponed or canceled as well.
In Hong Kong, cancellations occur after months of political protests that have convulsed the city and have left much of the territory unstable.
Ben Brown, a gallery owner with offices in London and Hong Kong, said his store has made huge profits every year at Art Basel Hong Kong, and this year, that obstacle will disappear. But the damage will go beyond immediate sales.
"It is the center of the artistic universe for a week, and leads to other things during the year," he said. “Imagine if you had to cancel the Oscars. The world of cinema would continue, and the movies would continue to earn or lose money, but it is a great blow. "
Galleries that had planned to exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong were offered a refund of 75 percent of their booth rates, which amount to $ 125,000 for larger spaces. In addition to lost rates and lost sales, galleries are spending money in other ways. Cliff Vernon, director of the contemporary division of Gander & White, which sends works of art, said there were two shipping containers currently at sea that were heading to Art Basel carrying pieces from five distributors. Now, the galleries will have to pay to return it, at a cost of approximately $ 15,000 for the return trip.
China is also critical to the film business, an annual market of $ 9 billion, surpassed only by North America, according to Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst at Comscore, a media measurement company. But with most cinemas in the country closed, he said, that business is almost in suspense. The releases of "Jojo Rabbit,quot; and "Dolittle," a box office bomb in the United States that desperately needs foreign sales, are among those postponed in China so far.
"There is no doubt that there will be footnotes regarding the box office this year," said Dergarabedian. "The longer it lasts, the greater the problem."
With the emergence of China as the fastest growing classical music market in recent years, the effects of the virus crisis also quickly felt in that field.
Several US ensembles, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Washington-based National Symphony Orchestra, canceled planned tours of China. Juilliard School, which is preparing to open a branch in Tianjin this fall, announced that it was suspend all in-person activities related to admissions in Asia until at least March. And the ambitious Hong Kong Art Festival, which lasted a month and that would have brought together orchestras, opera companies, soloists and dance companies from around the world, was canceled.
The economic impact is still being evaluated. American orchestra tours are expensive and complicated companies that are planned years in advance; The fees earned from foreign hosts generally cover only part of what it costs to send approximately one hundred musicians and their instruments thousands of miles away. But orchestral tours of China have proved especially attractive to sponsors interested in cultivating relationships there, and whose financial support makes such tours possible.
"You try to reach the balance point with sponsorship dollars," said Michael M. Kaiser, president of the DeVos Arts Administration Institute at the University of Maryland.
The Boston Symphony said the tour it canceled was expected to cost approximately $ 2.1 million, including artist fees and expenses; security; accommodation; airfare and transport the trunks and instruments of the members of the orchestra. The administration has hoped to talk with the vendors about the exemption or reduction of some tariffs, but with the crisis it has been difficult to communicate with some of them.
Even institutions that rely much less on Chinese clients, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Broadway theaters in New York City, say they are watching the situation carefully. Chinese tourist groups have been suspended, and if the virus spreads widely, other travelers may decide to stay at home. In Paris, the Louvre said it had not yet seen a drop in visits, but according to the most recent figures in the museum, 800,000 of its 10 million visitors in 2018 came from China.
Art galleries do not depend entirely on pedestrian traffic and fairs; thanks to the internet and his phone, Emerald Mou, partner of the The Hong Kong Gallery Mine Project said that half of the current exhibition in its gallery has now been sold by email, WhatsApp or WeChat. (Ms. Mou also said she was able to negotiate with her landlord a five percent reduction in her rent for two months). Mathieu Borysevicz, director of the BANK gallery in Shanghai, said he had just sold a painting on WeChat to a collector who was bored at home in Beijing.
But Mr. Borysevicz also said that a The collector in Thailand had canceled a purchase not long ago, saying it was because of the virus that he could not buy the piece.
Many high-end auction offers are delivered over the phone, as is the purchase of Modigliani that set the record that Liu made in Christie's New York. But shoppers often like to see in advance what they are bidding on. And at this time, Chinese buyers cannot easily visit the marble Buddha head of the Sui dynasty (estimated to be sold for $ 500,000 to $ 700,000) or the 17th century incense stand ($ 800,000 to $ 1,200,000) that Christie in New York had planned to offer this spring. Auctions held every March in Christie’s, Sotheby’s and other places in New York City have been postponed until June.
The virus comes at a particularly difficult time because any art that originated in China has been subject to a 15 percent tariff for months (it will be reduced to 7.5 percent on Friday) as a result of President Trump's commercial confrontation with Beijing , which means that it is now more difficult not only for sellers to sell art, but also to buy it.
"For my exhibition next month, I would say that more than half were acquired outside the United States, so to bring that and add 15 percent, that's what we used to call the profit margin," said James Lally, JJ founder Lally & Co. in Manhattan, a gallery specialized in Chinese art.
"There are two unfortunate things on top of each other that affect the opposite ends of the market," he added. "It's not a good time,quot;.
The reports were provided by Michael Cooper and Michael Paulson of New York; Jacob Dreyer of Bangkok; Constant Meheut of Paris; and Scott Reyburn of London.