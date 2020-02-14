As the virus clings to China, the art world feels the grip

In Hong Kong, cancellations occur after months of political protests that have convulsed the city and have left much of the territory unstable.

What is a coronavirus?

It is a new virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people, and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and possibly airborne. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. How worried should I be?

While the virus is a serious public health problem, the risk for most people outside of China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials praised China's aggressive response to the virus by closing transportation, schools and markets. This week, a team of experts from the W.H.O. He came to Beijing to offer assistance. What happens if I am traveling?

The United States and Australia are temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who recently traveled to China and several airlines have canceled flights. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick.



Ben Brown, a gallery owner with offices in London and Hong Kong, said his store has made huge profits every year at Art Basel Hong Kong, and this year, that obstacle will disappear. But the damage will go beyond immediate sales.

"It is the center of the artistic universe for a week, and leads to other things during the year," he said. “Imagine if you had to cancel the Oscars. The world of cinema would continue, and the movies would continue to earn or lose money, but it is a great blow. "

Galleries that had planned to exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong were offered a refund of 75 percent of their booth rates, which amount to $ 125,000 for larger spaces. In addition to lost rates and lost sales, galleries are spending money in other ways. Cliff Vernon, director of the contemporary division of Gander & White, which sends works of art, said there were two shipping containers currently at sea that were heading to Art Basel carrying pieces from five distributors. Now, the galleries will have to pay to return it, at a cost of approximately $ 15,000 for the return trip.

China is also critical to the film business, an annual market of $ 9 billion, surpassed only by North America, according to Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst at Comscore, a media measurement company. But with most cinemas in the country closed, he said, that business is almost in suspense. The releases of "Jojo Rabbit,quot; and "Dolittle," a box office bomb in the United States that desperately needs foreign sales, are among those postponed in China so far.

"There is no doubt that there will be footnotes regarding the box office this year," said Dergarabedian. "The longer it lasts, the greater the problem."