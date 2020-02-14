As the NFL league year approaches, the teams are not sure of the CBA strategy and out of season

%MINIFYHTML13c5eaf10de6500307cb7b15be792d8211% %MINIFYHTML13c5eaf10de6500307cb7b15be792d8212%

The new NFL league year starts on March 18 and, despite reports about players and owners who are moving forward in a new collective bargaining agreement, the teams wait for the official word: new CBA or the existing CBA .

"We are getting closer to the new year of the league and nobody knows what is going on," a league executive recently said. "It's frustrating because a lot of things could change. Let's say we drop a bomb on March 1 and there is a new CBA. You have less than two weeks to readjust everything and plan again and try to learn the new rules before entering free agency. ".

The executive cited three issues:

1. Franchise / transition labels: Except for a new CBA, teams may designate one player each under the franchise and transition labels. If there is a new CBA, teams can designate only one player (same as the first nine years of the current agreement).

"Without a new CBA, teams that have some talent to come (to free agency) will find the use of franchise and transition labels useful," the executive said.

Team A is Dallas, which could mark quarterback Dak Prescott (franchise) and cornerback Byron Jones or receiver Amari Cooper (transition). Team B is Tennessee, which could use the labels of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and runner Derrick Henry.

2. Option to cut after June 1: Some teams make regular use of this, which allows them to distribute the "dead money,quot; of a cut player in two seasons. But if there is no new CBA, the rule after June 1 does not exist in 2020, which means that the entire bill is due to the current limit.

This would not affect the Broncos as they currently have around $ 61 million in capitalization space and could easily absorb it.

3. Projection of the salary cap: Teams begin planning for next season assuming the salary limit will increase by $ 10 million. At the end of 2019, teams were told to expect the limit to be $ 196- $ 201 million.

But suppose a new CBA has a different player / owner revenue division. The executive estimated that the limit could increase between $ 15 and $ 20 million.

"You stay in limbo with your financial planning," the executive said. "We have to make two different scenarios."

Riddick relies on the curriculum. The Broncos runner Theo Riddick in 2019 finished in the first preseason game in Seattle due to a shoulder injury.

"It was nothing serious," he said one day after the season, and refused to offer details. “Without surgery or anything like that. He had to heal on his own and the best thing is that I'm healthy. "

The Broncos saw Riddick as their third chance option, but after the injury, that job fell to Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay. Riddick is a free agent.

"I hope my resume speaks for itself and we move forward from there," said Riddick, who is four years old with at least 53 captures. "I know I'll be somewhere. … You have to be open to everything and what (stinks) is that I am a committed person and wanted to show Broncos fans what I had and what I could do for this team and Unfortunately, it didn't work out. Hopefully, the trainers still think very well of me and give me another chance. "

McCartney back in Cleveland. Boulder native and former Broncos quarterback coach T.C. McCartney has returned to the Browns as an offensive assistant. He previously worked for the Browns in 2014 under the then coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

In a press release, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said McCartney was recommended by Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

"That was good enough for me," Stefanski said. "There were many people who communicated on behalf of T.C."

McCartney was praised for his behind-the-scenes work with rookie Drew Lock, particularly during Lock's stay in the injured reserve (thumb sprain).

Around the NFL

Trading until n. ° 2. The Redskins currently have the second draft pick. Assuming they are committed to quarterback Dwayne Haskins, they should be open to negotiation to help supply their exhausted depth chart. A conversation during Senior Bowl practices last month: Which team will switch to No. 2 to take a quarterback? Miami (No. 5), the Chargers (No. 6) and maybe Carolina (No. 7) could / should be in the pin market. The best way to guarantee the obtaining of Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert is to move forward.

Rivers next stop. The Chargers will not re-sign 38-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers. He had 123-101 in the regular season and 5-6 in the playoffs (reaching a match for the AFC title). The Colts, if they have lost confidence in Jacoby Brissett, and Tennessee, if they don't want to pay Ryan Tannehill in the long run, make sense. The Chargers have Tyrod Taylor, who started for Buffalo in a January 2018 playoff game, under contract.

Caserio stays still. According to the Boston Globe, New England player personnel director Nick Caserio is expected to sign a contract extension. Last season, Houston wanted to hire him as general manager, but the movement was blocked, assuming he would eventually land with Texans. But now the Patriots have the triumvirate of coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Caserio instead.

Footnotes. NFL compensatory selections are expected to be announced before the end of the month. The Broncos could receive up to three, taking their draft shot to 12 selections. … According to BetOnline, the over-under for the fastest 40-yard race time at Combine this year is 4.29 seconds. John Ross holds the record (4.22 seconds). … Rams coach Sean McVay on the new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, formerly the Broncos' external linebackers coach: “When you hear things (Broncos coach Vic Fangio) says about Brandon Staley, when you listen to the people in whom I have come close contact with him has been close to him and when you look at his background, it is impressive. "