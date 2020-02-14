As sea levels rise, scientists offer a bold idea: damming the North Sea

LONDON – A dam would extend about 300 miles from the coast of Scotland to Norway. The other, approximately 100 miles, would rise in the waters between northern France and southeast England.
Together, the gigantic structures proposed by scientists would completely enclose the North Sea and offer protection to tens of millions of Europeans threatened by rising sea levels caused by climate change.
The scientists behind the proposal, described in an article published Thursday in the American Journal of Meteorology, said the scale of the project, which exists only in the wider contours at this point, reflects the urgency of the crisis.
"See this as a warning," said one of the authors, Sjoerd Groeskamp, of the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research. "What we are saying is: Here is a plan, a plan we do not want. But if we end up needing it, then it is technically and financially feasible. "
The project would be one of the greatest engineering feats ever attempted on the planet and would cost between $ 250 billion and $ 550 billion, according to the proposal, a cost that the authors suggest could be covered by more than a dozen Northern European countries that would be protected by the barrier.
Some experts expressed doubts that damming the North Sea was the best solution to deal with rising sea levels.
"My initial reaction is skepticism," said Craig Goff, who has been a dam security engineer in Britain for approximately 20 years. "I suspect it would be cheaper and faster to build defenses along the coast of Europe than to build dam structures in the North Sea."
Even the scientists behind the proposal recognize that trying to dam the entire North Sea is not an ideal solution.
They said it would be much better if the proposal served as an alarm, vividly illustrating the kind of drastic action that might be necessary if world leaders cannot find a way to address climate change.
"It might be impossible to really understand the magnitude of the threat,quot; posed by rising sea levels, the scientists wrote. "However, conceptualizing the scale of the solutions needed to protect us against rising sea levels helps our ability to recognize and understand the threat posed by rising sea levels."
The other co-author of the article, Joakim Kjellsson, a Swedish professor at the The Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany, said no official proposal had been made to nations that would be protected by the barrier.
"In the end, we realized that it is such an extreme solution that it would be much better and much less dramatic to reduce our CO2 emissions and curb global warming so that we don't need this kind of thing," he said in a statement. interview.
If carbon pollution continues to grow, sea level rise in 2100 could exceed 40 inches (one meter), Groeskamp said.
If nothing changes, Kjellsson said, millions of people will be forced to leave their homes, effectively becoming climate refugees. Even today, coastal cities like San Francisco and Manila face the consequences of rising sea levels.
By 2050, some 150 million people in low-lying coastal cities could find themselves below the high tide line, threatening to submerge entire cities, according to a report by Climate Central, a scientific organization based in New Jersey.
The proposed dams would eclipse the largest barriers built so far: the Afsluitdijk in the Netherlands, and the Saemangeum Seawall, in South Korea, which is 21 miles in length is the longest boardwalk in the world.
For scale, North Sea dams would require at least 51 billion tons of sand, roughly equal to the total annual use of that product in construction projects worldwide.
While water depths are manageable in much of the proposed area to be covered, engineers would also have to deal with the Norwegian trench, which sinks to a depth of almost 1,000 feet.
The authors say that the technology used by fixed oil platforms could be adapted for the dam.
The construction of such structures in the North Sea would forever alter the ecological composition of the area. Isolating the sea would stop the flow of the tides, making it a type of freshwater lake that would make it impossible to live for species that depend on salt water.
That, in turn, would have economic consequences, even on the income from fishing in the North Sea.
But, as the authors of the proposal point out, good options become less as the threat of sea level rise increases.
If there is a nation that is familiar with the risks and challenges of dealing with the sea, it is Holland, where much of the country exists on land below sea level.
"It's a pretty extreme plan for the distant future," said Ferdinand Diermanse, a flood risk expert at Deltares, a Dutch water research institute. But when talking about the possibility of a sea level rise of several meters, he said, "there are no simple solutions."