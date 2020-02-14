As sea levels rise, scientists offer a bold idea: damming the North Sea

LONDON – A dam would extend about 300 miles from the coast of Scotland to Norway. The other, approximately 100 miles, would rise in the waters between northern France and southeast England.

Together, the gigantic structures proposed by scientists would completely enclose the North Sea and offer protection to tens of millions of Europeans threatened by rising sea levels caused by climate change.

The scientists behind the proposal, described in an article published Thursday in the American Journal of Meteorology, said the scale of the project, which exists only in the wider contours at this point, reflects the urgency of the crisis.

"See this as a warning," said one of the authors, Sjoerd Groeskamp, ​​of the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research. "What we are saying is: Here is a plan, a plan we do not want. But if we end up needing it, then it is technically and financially feasible. "