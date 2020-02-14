Arvada police investigate the murder of three teenagers

One teenager is dead and another is arrested for involuntary manslaughter investigation after a fatal shooting in Arvada.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a shooting in the 8100 block of Chase Drive. They found a teenager with a gunshot wound, and died at the scene of his injuries, said Arvada police detective Dave Snelling.

Two other teenagers were at the scene and were arrested. One was released without charge, and the other was placed in a detention center for involuntary manslaughter investigation, recklessly causing the death of another person, a police press release said. The authorities did not identify the victim or the suspect.

The three boys knew each other and the incident does not pose a danger to the community, Snelling said. Police are still investigating the shooting.

"We're just trying to help some families," Snelling said.