Armed man shoots in Bangkok, rattling Thailand after a massacre

BANGKOK – An armed man who fired multiple shots at people in Bangkok was arrested Friday after a clash, in an incident that alarmed a country that was still suffering from the deadliest mass shooting in Thailand.

There were no injuries or deaths in the shooting, which began in the early hours of the morning when the man, whom the police identified as local media as Ekkachai Charueksilp, began shooting from his home over a sports equipment store in A central neighborhood of Bangkok.

The gunman fired at least 20 shots, which led to the six-hour confrontation with police officers on a street cordoned off to the public. The confrontation ended after police asked the man's relatives for help and sent a team to mediate with the gunman.

The gunman finally gave up and was questioned about his motives, said Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police.