Armed man shoots in Bangkok, rattling Thailand after a massacre

BANGKOK – An armed man who fired multiple shots at people in Bangkok was arrested Friday after a clash, in an incident that alarmed a country that was still suffering from the deadliest mass shooting in Thailand.
There were no injuries or deaths in the shooting, which began in the early hours of the morning when the man, whom the police identified as local media as Ekkachai Charueksilp, began shooting from his home over a sports equipment store in A central neighborhood of Bangkok.
The gunman fired at least 20 shots, which led to the six-hour confrontation with police officers on a street cordoned off to the public. The confrontation ended after police asked the man's relatives for help and sent a team to mediate with the gunman.
The gunman finally gave up and was questioned about his motives, said Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police.
The gunman told investigators in the initial interviews that the shooting was motivated by family problems, the colonel said.
"Maybe he was under stress and couldn't find a way out," he added.
The shots shattered the calm of the dawn in the quiet neighborhood near Chulalongkorn University, which caused the escape of the people in the area. Witnesses said the gunman shot both the air and the people.
The shooting came right after The deadliest mass shooting in Thailand, in which a Thai soldier embarked on an 18-hour shooting spree in the northeastern city of Korat on Saturday, killing at least 29 people and injuring 58.
Hundreds of shoppers fled and hid inside a mall before the soldier, dressed in military clothing, was killed by police on Sunday morning. The country's prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, said the soldier was angry over a land dispute.
Although many people possess guns in Thailand, mass killings are rare, and the violent violence of the soldier horrified the nation. Initial news reports on Friday's shooting generated fears of a shooting.
Muktita Suhartono reported from Bangkok and Isabella Kwai from Hong Kong.