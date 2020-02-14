"Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are getting married,quot; – Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is someone who has always impressed with his individuality. Recently, the actor won over critics and the public with his character as Uday Bhan Singh in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and tickled Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor recently appeared on the second season of his wife's radio show, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena asked Saif about the complexities of a marriage. He even asked Saif to name a couple in Bollywood, which he says is getting married. Saif said: “I like Virat and Anushka. I think they are a very balanced couple. Maybe it's because you know that my parents (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore) had a similar balance. So I appreciate that as a movie star and a cricketer. "

Kareena hastened to add that not only Virat and Anushka, but even themselves do well in marriage. "It's not good to praise yourself. At least we're setting some kind of goals in some way," Saif said.