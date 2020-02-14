Antarctica: second record hot day in a week | News

%MINIFYHTML79ec399aa21d855a7e6d38bc53eb701311% %MINIFYHTML79ec399aa21d855a7e6d38bc53eb701312%
A new high temperature record has been recorded in Antarctica for the second time in a week.
Almost 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded for the first time, which is hotter than Madrid in Spain or Dallas in Texas.
Laura Burdon-Manley of Al Jazeera reports.
