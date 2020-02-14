Home Latest News Antarctica: second record hot day in a week | News

Antarctica: second record hot day in a week | News

Matilda Coleman
A new high temperature record has been recorded in Antarctica for the second time in a week.

Almost 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded for the first time, which is hotter than Madrid in Spain or Dallas in Texas.

Laura Burdon-Manley of Al Jazeera reports.

