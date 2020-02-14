Anna Kendrick ridiculed the accents of British stars

BBC One

The actress of 'Pitch Perfect' reveals in a new television interview that he mocked by mistake of two British television stars because he thought they were faking their accents.

Anna Kendrick Unknowingly, he mocked a couple of British television stars because he thought they were faking their accents.

Married couple Steph and Dom Parker appear on the UK television show "Glasses case", which sees members of the public review national television programs from the comfort of their homes.

The couple is known for speaking well and speaking in "The Graham Norton show"On Friday, February 14, 2020, Anna revealed that she once ran into them in a hotel lobby and suffered a shameful accident.

"I like it because there are so many accents for such a small country that everyone voices," he said. "I was checking into a hotel once and a man came out and said (with a perfectly trimmed upper-class British accent), & # 39; Do you need help with your bags? & # 39; and I thought I was putting the voice, so I said (with the same voice): "We have been traveling all day, you have no idea." But they kept talking like that, so I had to leave it slowly. "

She added: "I returned to the country several years later and they were on TV on Gogglebox because they were Steph and Dom. So they actually talked like that and I was accidentally making fun of them!"

Anna appears on the show to promote her new movie "Trolls World Tour ", with its co-star Justin Timberlake. The movie will hit theaters since March 11, 2020.