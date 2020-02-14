Andy Carroll's injury setback frustrates Newcastle boss Steve Bruce | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc303eeeccf5618f56ab1b89bda91594d11% %MINIFYHTMLc303eeeccf5618f56ab1b89bda91594d12%





Andy Carroll's return to action has been delayed

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce revealed that striker Andy Carroll suffered a setback in his attempt to keep fit.

The 31-year-old has achieved only 14 appearances to date this season and has been out since mid-January with a problematic hip problem.

Speaking to Sky sports news before Newcastle's Arsenal match on Super sundayBruce said: "It's disappointing and frustrating for all of us because his ankle was the main concern for everyone at the beginning of the season."

"He jumped for a ball against Everton a few weeks ago and we couldn't do it right and, just when we think we've turned around with him, he has unfortunately suffered a setback."

"So it's frustrating for him, I'm sure and for all of us, but we'll have to try to do our best."

"He has to stay positive, of course, which is frustrating for him because he was reaching a level where we all want him to be again."

Carroll rejoined his first club in a pay-per-game agreement in August last year while continuing to work to return from ankle surgery, but he could not have the impact on the field that both he and Bruce would have expected from the difficulties of fitness

"There was a moment just before Christmas that we were looking for and he made some assists and started some games, and that was exactly why we brought him to the club," Bruce said.

Joelinton has recovered from the rib injury he suffered against Oxford in the FA Cup

"Unfortunately, he recovered this injury, which is frustrating because, suddenly, it was reduced to five, six weeks when we expected it to be 10 days."

"I'm sure he's as frustrated as all of us, but unfortunately he has to try to get in shape and I hope he is ready in a couple of weeks, or when necessary."

"We're not putting a time scale on it. It's just like that."

Bruce has had to deal with a succession of striker injuries this season, but the news that Joelinton suffered a rib injury in the 3-2 victory at Oxford in the fourth round of the FA Cup is not as bad as It was feared.

"It was a blow, there was no fracture, so everything is fine."

"Train every day, play every day, scored a good goal against Oxford."

"People will be cynical and say it was only against Oxford, but he made one and scored one

"He's just a young boy and I'm sure he will continue to progress. The only thing you can't level with him is that he never shun that."

"You choose every day and there are signs of improvement and signs that you are getting used to playing in England, which can only be a good thing."