Analysis: Are China's coronavirus figures credible? The | China news

The coronavirus has killed at least 1,380 people with almost all deaths in mainland China.

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei province.

There have been three deaths outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong, one in the Philippines and the most recent in Japan.

Stephen Vines is a journalist and author of Hong Kong: the New Colony of China.

