Amy Schumer's Valentine's Day tribute to her husband is a real blush

Amy SchumerInstagram is delightful. And this is no different Valentine's Day.

The comedian shared a hilarious post in honor of her husband, Chris Fischer, on her Instagram account on Friday, but she and her husband don't appear in the photo. Instead of sharing a selfie of her husband or son, Gene, Schumer published a photo of Queen Elizabeth IIY Prince Philip. And his title cannot be lost.

As the star wrote hilariously: "Baby without you, I am nothing. I am your journey or I die. Anyone who approaches you will be beaten. I love having sex with you too. Now it is about twice a week, which is pretty good. I'm sorry, I caught what our son had and I had diarrhea on our anniversary and I'm throwing up on Valentine's Day. Anyway, you're my partner Philip. "

This is not the first time this week that Schumer has expressed his love for Fischer in the & # 39; Gram, and it is not the first time he channels the royalty in his publications (more on this later). Just yesterday, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and the Derailed train Star couldn't help but freak out about his love.