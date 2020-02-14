Amy Schumer's Valentine's Day tribute to her husband is a real blush

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Amy SchumerInstagram is delightful. And this is no different Valentine's Day.
The comedian shared a hilarious post in honor of her husband, Chris Fischer, on her Instagram account on Friday, but she and her husband don't appear in the photo. Instead of sharing a selfie of her husband or son, Gene, Schumer published a photo of Queen Elizabeth IIY Prince Philip. And his title cannot be lost.
As the star wrote hilariously: "Baby without you, I am nothing. I am your journey or I die. Anyone who approaches you will be beaten. I love having sex with you too. Now it is about twice a week, which is pretty good. I'm sorry, I caught what our son had and I had diarrhea on our anniversary and I'm throwing up on Valentine's Day. Anyway, you're my partner Philip. "
This is not the first time this week that Schumer has expressed his love for Fischer in the & # 39; Gram, and it is not the first time he channels the royalty in his publications (more on this later). Just yesterday, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and the Derailed train Star couldn't help but freak out about his love.
As she wrote, "It's my anniversary to marry this boy. I'm very glad we got married. Our baby was sick and had his first fever this week and I cried a lot and Chris was as strong as a rock. Someone else was crying at first. time your baby got sick?
While the star has had the wonderful habit of sharing her experiences as a first-time mother since she welcomed baby Gene in May, she has also had the habit of hilariously showing the parallels between her life and that of the English royalty family.
There is, of course, your most recent Instagram. Then the same day Meghan markle Y Prince Harry Announcing that they would no longer be members of royalty, the actress shared a funny photo of her, Fischer and her dog on the beach captioned: "Chris and I formally give up our royal duties. We appreciate your support."
But the best royal greeting, by far, came when Gene was born. As fate would have it, the little one arrived the night of May 5, just a few hours before Archie harrison He was born on May 6. Debuting the first photo of the family of three, Schumer wrote in his Instagram ad at that time, "10:55 pm last night. Our real baby was born."
Follow this trend, Schumer. Your people are living for it.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML7642445d3446ff8cb444e1bf64c31bb317%