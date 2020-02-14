Amazon: ITC stops e-commerce antitrust investigation following Amazon's challenge: Report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLaf6a4b7c61674008c5f1ce04ca56875211% %MINIFYHTMLaf6a4b7c61674008c5f1ce04ca56875212%

An Indian court on Friday suspended an antitrust investigation into major e-commerce companies following a challenge from Amazon.com Inc, two lawyers involved in the process told Reuters on Friday.

The Competition Commission of India (JRC) last month ordered an investigation into Amazon and Flipkart of rival Walmart for alleged violations of competition law and certain discount practices.

This week, Amazon challenged the investigation in a court in the city of Bengaluru.

On Friday, the court granted a suspension of the investigation for two months, according to a lawyer at the Indian law firm P,amp;A Law Offices, which represents Amazon.