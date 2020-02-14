Amanda Bynes announces commitment to Mystery Man

Let the lobsters that dance in! Amanda Bynes Just announced your commitment.

The 33-year-old actress and former Nickelodeon star surprised fans when she revealed on Valentine's Day that she accepted a proposal from her mysterious man.

"Committed to (the) love of my life," Bynes captioned an Instagram photo of a large diamond ring in his hand, which he placed on what his fiancé's hand is supposed to be. In the photo, he wears a gold band.

In addition to the infrequent publication on social networks, very little is known publicly about the personal life of Bynes these days. Last year he graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise (FIDM) and moved to a sober life center to continue focusing on his health. But last December, E! News confirmed that Bynes left the premises and abandoned an FIDM degree program in which he enrolled.