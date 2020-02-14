Amanda Bynes announces commitment to Mystery Man

Xposure / AKM-GSI
Let the lobsters that dance in! Amanda Bynes Just announced your commitment.
The 33-year-old actress and former Nickelodeon star surprised fans when she revealed on Valentine's Day that she accepted a proposal from her mysterious man.
"Committed to (the) love of my life," Bynes captioned an Instagram photo of a large diamond ring in his hand, which he placed on what his fiancé's hand is supposed to be. In the photo, he wears a gold band.
In addition to the infrequent publication on social networks, very little is known publicly about the personal life of Bynes these days. Last year he graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise (FIDM) and moved to a sober life center to continue focusing on his health. But last December, E! News confirmed that Bynes left the premises and abandoned an FIDM degree program in which he enrolled.
"She is not drugging herself and mentally and physically well," a source told us at the time, explaining that Amanda was "open for help,quot; if necessary.
Around that time, Amanda also revealed that a heart was tattooed on her cheek.
the She is the man Star detailed his history of drug abuse in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine. In what marked one of the only times he spoke openly about his private agitation, Amanda recalled feeling that he "had no purpose in life,quot; after retiring from acting.
From there, Amanda said she started "hanging out with a sordid crowd and isolated a lot … I really got into my drug use and it became a very dark and sad world for me."
ME! The news has arrived at Amanda's camp to comment.
%MINIFYHTML930bccdeb11b39c6130dd680eee7c72513%