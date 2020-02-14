AlphaTauri begins a new era with the dazzling F1 and the launch of fashion

%MINIFYHTML98a6014f7ccdf83003417ea8b403e0e411% %MINIFYHTML98a6014f7ccdf83003417ea8b403e0e412%







F1 has a new alpha on the grid in 2020, with AlphaTauri revealing the attractive car and image of the new team for the new season.

After 16 years under the name of Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior team acquires the company's fashion brand for the new season accompanied by a new look and identity.

AlphaTauri has kept his new image a secret all winter, but his new livery was finally revealed at an event at the Red Bull Hangar 7 in Salzburg, Austria. Exceptionally, the event combined a fashion show with the revelation of the car.

The change of identity is most noticeable in the livery of the car, with the familiar dark blue and red colors of Toro Rosso replaced by a spectacular white and blue design.

Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat return with the team with the aim of building a very successful 2019 when the drivers score the podium to help the team to sixth place in the Constructors Championship, their best joint result.

"We must be among the top five in the Constructors' Championship," team leader Franz Tost said of his hopes this year. "Our main competitors are usually Renault, McLaren, Racing Point and Haas, the rest we will see."

"I feel really excited for the new year," added Gasly, who returned to the team in the middle of last year after a brief but troubled season in the senior Red Bull team. "We finished the season very well with the podium in Brazil, we had a good couple of races, so we must keep up the momentum. The team is super motivated."

Not to be confused with rivals Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri will complete the AT01 shakedown in Italy on Saturday.

