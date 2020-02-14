All photos of Kylie Jenner's extravagant Valentine's brunch

There is always time for some love.

Kylie Jenner Celebrate Valentine's Day with an incredible brunch for all the loves of your life. The beauty mogul took her Instagram to show photos of all her goodies and fun goodies she is using to celebrate International Love Day. Among chocolate covered strawberries and fun activities, Kylie's best friends definitely felt love.

He posted photos of the things he gave to his friends. Yris Palmer Y Stassie Karanikolaou including the beautiful notes she wrote to them. To Yris he said: "I love you because you see beauty in everything." For Stassie, she also kept it simple and sweet by writing: "I love you for the way you are always there for me."

Kylie also celebrated V-Day with Stassie last night at her star-filled Valentine's party she attended Brody jenner, Dylan Sprouse, Chantel Jeffries Y Chris Brown To name a few. Single or not, these women never let a party go to waste.