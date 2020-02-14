Algerians mark a year of protests with new demonstrations | News

Thousands of Algerians have gathered in the capital, Algiers, to commemorate a year since the beginning of a protest movement demanding the departure of a sick leader and radical reforms, including a reform of the ruling elite.

Protesters began organizing weekly demonstrations in mid-February last year after the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) announced that former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, an octogenarian in a wheelchair rarely seen in public, would seek a fifth term. in office

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd02042fbaa568f4e60cea66c45857e8f11% %MINIFYHTMLd02042fbaa568f4e60cea66c45857e8f12%

In early April, popular mobilization largely unexpected, unlike anything seen in the country's modern history, forced Bouteflika to submit his resignation under pressure from the powerful army. In the weeks that followed, tTwo former prime ministers, several former ministers and prominent businessmen were arrested on charges of corruption.

Even as the weekly protests continued, a controversial presidential election in December saw the former prime minister and a former loyalist of Bouteflika. Abdelmadjid Tebboune elected head of state, with official figures showing only 40 percent of the 24 million eligible voters who cast their vote.

But protesters on Friday, as in previous weeks, denounced what they called a "military state," demanding that all political prisoners be released and that power be handed over to a civil-led transitional administration to make way for a real democracy. .

"If we look back in the last 52 weeks, we will see that some changes have been made," said Youcef Bouandel, professor of political science at the University of Qatar.

"Obviously Bouteflika is no longer there; some of his main military officers and businessmen are in jail, so these are very important achievements," he added.

That said, "the demands of the protesters and their slogan & # 39; everyone should leave & # 39; is counterproductive and cannot necessarily be achieved. The Hirak (protest movement) set the bar very high."

Even without political unrest, the new government faces a difficult economic year, with state finances greatly affected by the rapid fall in energy revenues.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said this week that corruption and mismanagement resulted in a "delicate,quot; economic situation for Algeria, an OPEC member country that also faces a negative effect from falling global oil prices. .