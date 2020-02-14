Alfredo Morelos: Police investigate alleged racism incident against Rangers striker | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML980933b2063a4e543f71e4324045431611% %MINIFYHTML980933b2063a4e543f71e4324045431612%

Kilmarnock issued a statement early Friday urging anyone with information about the incident to appear





%MINIFYHTML980933b2063a4e543f71e4324045431613% %MINIFYHTML980933b2063a4e543f71e4324045431614% Alfredo Morelos played the full 90 minutes against Kilmarnock on Wednesday

%MINIFYHTML980933b2063a4e543f71e4324045431615% %MINIFYHTML980933b2063a4e543f71e4324045431616%

Scotland police are investigating a racist language complaint during Kilmarnock's victory in the Scottish Premier League over Rangers on Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday, Kilmarnock issued a statement confirming that they were investigating an incident of alleged racism against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Manager Alex Dyer supported his club's zero tolerance stance on the issue, saying they "didn't want anyone with that mentality around this football club."

Morelos has scored 29 goals this season

Scotland police now confirmed that they are investigating the alleged incident.

"We can confirm that we are investigating a racist language complaint during the Kilmarnock vs. Rangers SPFL match at Rugby Park on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Investigations continue," a statement from the Scotland police said.

A statement by the Rangers said: "As everyone knows, the Rangers hate all forms of abusive behavior, but since we believe the police are paying attention to this incident, it would be a mistake to make more comments."

Morelos played the full 90 minutes when the Rangers lost 2-1 to Kilmarnock in Rugby Park.

"The club is aware of an incident of alleged racism against Alfredo Morelos and will investigate this matter thoroughly," said Kilmarnock's statement.

"The Kilmarnock Football Club wholeheartedly condemned any form of racism and anyone involved in incidents of this nature will be immediately expelled from Rugby Park.

"If anyone has information, we encourage them to come forward."

Alex Dyer supported Kilmarnock's zero tolerance policy on racism

Dyer said: "My message is that the football club doesn't need anyone with those thoughts. Stay away. We don't want anyone with that mentality in this football club."

"Kilmarnock has been brilliant. Obviously I am sitting in this position because the club has given me the opportunity to handle it. As you can see, I am a black man but that never came into play. I was hired because of my ability and that it continues.

"Yes, (Wednesday's incident) is alarming. But what can you do? It's one or two people. It's not the majority. This is a great football club and a big city to live with good people. One or two don't they are going to spoil it for the rest. "