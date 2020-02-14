Alfredo Morelos: Kilmarnock investigates alleged racism against Rangers striker | Soccer news





Alfredo Morelos played the full 90 minutes against Kilmarnock on Wednesday

Kilmarnock is investigating an incident of alleged racism against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos played the full 90 minutes when the Rangers lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Kilmarnock said that "they condemn whole-heartedly any form of racism and anyone involved in incidents of this nature will be immediately expelled from Rugby Park."

A statement from the club added: "If anyone has information, we encourage them to come forward."