Alfredo Morelos: Kilmarnock investigates alleged racism against Rangers striker | Soccer news

Last update: 02/14/20 7:57 am
Kilmarnock is investigating an incident of alleged racism against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.
Morelos played the full 90 minutes when the Rangers lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.
Kilmarnock said that "they condemn whole-heartedly any form of racism and anyone involved in incidents of this nature will be immediately expelled from Rugby Park."
A statement from the club added: "If anyone has information, we encourage them to come forward."