Alfa Romeo offers the first vision of the F1 2020 car with the Valentine's livery







Love was airing at Alfa Romeo on Friday when its F1 2020 challenger first hit the track with another livery inspired by Valentine's Day.

It is the second consecutive year that the Swiss team offers a first vision of their car with a unique livery on February 14, after revealing a camouflage design with heart themes in 2019.

This time, the new car was clad in snake skin black, with a red heart that showed the Alfa Romeo logo.

Kimi Raikkonen was the driver in charge of debuting the C39 when he arrived at the track in Fiorano in Italy for some laps of shaking, although Alfa Romeo will not officially reveal his last car until the morning of the opening of the winter tests next week.

Last year, they changed from their Valentine look to red and white for the full launch.

More to follow.