Al Pacino stands out for his casting as a Jewish Nazi hunter for the new Amazon series

The star of & # 39; The Godfather & # 39; He shares his belief that actors should not limit themselves to their ethnicity, as their co-star, Logan Lerman, criticizes the cast of the veteran actor & # 39; toros & # 39 ;.

Al Pacino has defended his casting as a Jewish person in his new Amazon Prime video series "Hunters (2020)".

The star of "The Godfather", of American-Sicilian descent, plays Meyer Offerman, the Jewish chief of a group that hunted Nazis in New York in the 1970s in the series, but is not worried about criticism of playing a character from a different background. his own.

Pacino tells the British newspaper that if the actors are "limited to their ethnicity," they could only play Italians in New York.

He went on to say that he believes he "has no problems" with such roles, as long as he meets the writers' vision.

"Maybe more in the movies because it is more literal or more naturalistic, but if you play the oboe, you touch the oboe," he adds. "No matter what you are, you are in the orchestra, you are doing the thing, you are playing the music. (Here) you are playing the playwright."

Your co-star Logan Lerman, who is Jewish, opposed the idea that Pacino should have been ignored by a Jewish actor, and added: "That's nonsense ** t. As a Jewish person I can say that. Come on, anyone can play the role."

The 79-year-old has played a famous Jewish character on the screen before, assuming the role of William Shakespeare's famous lender Shylock in a 2004 film adaptation of "The merchant of Venice".

Now, he has another of the playwright's characters in his sights: the old monarch King Lear.

"My hope is that I will overcome this next phase of my life with everything that is happening and look back at Lear, seriously thinking about making a movie," he reveals. I wouldn't do it on stage. It's not what I want to get on stage, Lear, but in a movie … "

"Hunters" debuts on February 21.