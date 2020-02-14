According to the numbers: the Maple Leafs advance the best season of 41 goals from Auston Matthews

Toronto knew they had a superstar from the moment Auston Matthews stepped on the ice in his NHL debut in 2016 when he scored four goals.

On Thursday against the Dallas Stars, the fourth-year center surpassed its highest goal total in its previous race, registering its 41st of the season with a free kick beyond Ben Bishop on the side of the blocker. Matthews scored 40 in his rookie season and followed him with 34 and a 37-goal campaign over the next two years, but 2019-20 reminds us once again that he is an elite scorer whose name belongs to the list with Alex Ovechkin & # 39; s and David Pastrnak & # 39; s of the NHL.

While there are many impressive figures behind the 22-year-old player's year, here are five things you should know about Matthews' new career brand for most goals in a season.

1. At a pace to get the best out of the previous water

Matthews not only set a new personal record, but has 24 games to accumulate many more. He is on his way to 58 goals at the end of the season, which would surpass each of the winners of the Richard Rocket Trophy since the 2012-13 blocking season.

Season Player Goals 2018-19 Alex Ovechkin 51 2017-18 Alex Ovechkin 49 2016-17 Sidney Crosby 44 2015-16 Alex Ovechkin fifty 2014-15 Alex Ovechkin 53 2013-14 Alex Ovechkin 51 2012-13 * Alex Ovechkin 32

* blocking season

However, Matthews is not a candidate for the award this year, since Pastrnak has the same total of projected goals (58 games) and Ovechkin follows the pair for one with two games in hand.

2. Homemade ice has its advantages

Of the 41 goals scored so far, 30 have arrived at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto; I think it's fair to say that Matthews likes to play at home.

That amounts to just over 73 percent of its total goal for the season, and that without counting the practice.

3. Consistency is key

An important factor in Matthews' success has been its durability; A game has not been lost this season (although the All-Star Game was lost with a sore doll) and more time on the ice equals more goals. But it's much more than that.

No. 34 has only gone three or more games without scoring a goal twice this season: three games from November 9 to 13 and five games from November 27 to December 4. He has scored in 33 of 58 games played (57 percent) and has had three separate goal streaks from three games (October 2-5, January 4-8 and February 3-7).

4. Make everyone around you better

Matthews is not the only player on the ice, and he can't do it all alone. A total of 14 players have assisted in at least one of Matthews' goals with Mitchell Marner accumulating the most assistants (23), followed by William Nylander (11) and Tyson Barrie (eight).

Below is a chart showing each help Matthews has received.

Player Primary assistance Total Assists Mitchell Marner eleven 22 William Nylander 9 9 eleven Tyson barrie 4 4 8 Morgan Reilly 4 4 8 John Tavares 5 5 7 7 Zach Hymen two 4 4 Andreas Johnsson two 3 Jake Muzzin two 3 Justin holl 0 0 two Cody Ceci 0 0 one Ilya Mikheyev 0 0 one Kasperi Kapanen 0 0 one Travis Dermott 0 0 one Pontus Aberg 0 0 one

Note: these are only assists in the goals scored by Matthews.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Marner, who has the most assists on Matthews' goals, has shared the ice for a fourth minute between skates with him at 376 minutes and 22 seconds. Nylander has played more with Matthews this season (512: 52), followed by Barrie (454: 36) and Johnsson (424: 28).

5. Power play time is paramount

Matthews has also been successful in the power game, scoring 11 of his goals (27 percent) and 22 points (32 percent of his season total), with the advantage of the man.

The Maple Leafs have the third best power game in the entire league, scoring 25.2 percent of their chances.