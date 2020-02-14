A man dies after being found several times shot inside a car riddled with bullets in Franklinville – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found shot several times inside a car in the Franklinville neighborhood in Philadelphia. It happened in the 900 block of Westmoreland Street, a short walk from where Benjamin Franklin High School students temporarily attend school.

Police said around midnight on Friday, they found a car riddled with bullets and a rear window shot.

Officers found a 30-year-old man in the car with eight gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim was a passenger in the car and the driver is not cooperating with investigators.

There are no arrests in this case.