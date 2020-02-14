A coronavirus timeline

The coronavirus, which appeared in a Chinese market for seafood and poultry products at the end of last year, has spread to 24 countries, killing more than 1,000 and making tens of thousands of people sick in a matter of weeks. The World Health Organization has declared the situation as a global health emergency.

Here is a chronology of what we know so far about the outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML34bd6a058ccfb2eb8b631371e340238913% %MINIFYHTML34bd6a058ccfb2eb8b631371e340238914%

December 31

The Chinese authorities were treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause.

%MINIFYHTML34bd6a058ccfb2eb8b631371e340238915% %MINIFYHTML34bd6a058ccfb2eb8b631371e340238916%

On December 31, the Wuhan, China government confirmed that health authorities were handling dozens of cases. Days later, researchers in China identified a new virus behind a disease that had infected dozens of people in Asia. At that time, there was no evidence that the virus was easily spread by humans. Health officials in China were monitoring him to make sure the outbreak did not become more serious.

January 11

China reported its first death.

On January 11, Chinese state media reported the first known death from the disease caused by the virus, which had infected dozens of people in China. The 61-year-old man who died was a regular customer in the Wuhan market, where the disease is believed to have originated, and previously he had been found to have abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease. The report of his death came just before one of the biggest holidays in China, when hundreds of millions of people travel across the country.

January 20

Other countries, including the United States, confirmed cases.

The first confirmed cases of coronavirus outside of mainland China occurred in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, according to the first status report of the World Health Organization published on January 20. The first confirmed case in the United States came the next day in the state of Washington, where a man in his 30s developed symptoms after returning from a trip to Wuhan.