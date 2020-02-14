A coronavirus timeline

The coronavirus, which appeared in a Chinese market for seafood and poultry products at the end of last year, has spread to 24 countries, killing more than 1,000 and making tens of thousands of people sick in a matter of weeks. The World Health Organization has declared the situation as a global health emergency.
Here is a chronology of what we know so far about the outbreak.
December 31
The Chinese authorities were treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause.
On December 31, the Wuhan, China government confirmed that health authorities were handling dozens of cases. Days later, researchers in China identified a new virus behind a disease that had infected dozens of people in Asia. At that time, there was no evidence that the virus was easily spread by humans. Health officials in China were monitoring him to make sure the outbreak did not become more serious.
January 11
China reported its first death.
On January 11, Chinese state media reported the first known death from the disease caused by the virus, which had infected dozens of people in China. The 61-year-old man who died was a regular customer in the Wuhan market, where the disease is believed to have originated, and previously he had been found to have abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease. The report of his death came just before one of the biggest holidays in China, when hundreds of millions of people travel across the country.
January 20
Other countries, including the United States, confirmed cases.
The first confirmed cases of coronavirus outside of mainland China occurred in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, according to the first status report of the World Health Organization published on January 20. The first confirmed case in the United States came the next day in the state of Washington, where a man in his 30s developed symptoms after returning from a trip to Wuhan.
After Chinese officials urged people not to travel to or from Wuhan, severe travel restrictions were established. On January 23, the authorities Wuhan closed by canceling airplanes and trains leaving the city and suspending buses, underground trains and ferries within it. At this point, at least 17 people had died and more than 570 had been infected, including in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.
January 30th
The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.
Amid thousands of new cases in China, the World Health Organization officially declared a "public health emergency of international interest." The spokeswoman for the country's Foreign Ministry said China will continue working with the W.H.O. and other countries to protect public health, and the US Department of State. UU. He warned travelers to avoid China.
January 31
The airlines suspended service to China, while the Trump administration restricted entry to the US. UU.
On January 31, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines said they would suspend the service, for at least two months, between the United States and mainland China. The Trump administration said it would suspend the entry into the United States of any foreign citizen who has traveled to China in the past 14 days, excluding immediate family members of US citizens or permanent residents. By this date, 213 people had died and almost 9,800 had been infected worldwide.
February 2
The first death by coronavirus was reported outside of China.
A 44-year-old man in the Philippines died after being infected with the coronavirus, authorities said on February 2. The death of man was the first reported outside of China. At this point, the number of deaths had increased to more than 360.
February 5th
Hundreds, mostly Americans, were evacuated from Hubei province.
About 350 people, mostly Americans, who were evacuated from Hubei province in China, arrived in California on February 5. The group would be held at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, and at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego for 14 days, which is the maximum time a person gets sick after being exposed. to the coronavirus. By February 13, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States had increased to 15 in seven states.
February 5th
A cruise in Japan quarantined thousands.
On February 5, after a two-week trip to Southeast Asia, more than 3,600 passengers began their 14-day quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan. Authorities began to evaluate passengers, and the number of people who tested positive became the largest number of coronavirus cases outside of China. By February 13, the number was 218.
February 7th
A Chinese doctor, who tried to warn others, died of the coronavirus.
When Dr. Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor, died on February 7 after contracting the coronavirus, was hailed as a hero by many for his attempt to sound the first alarms that a group of infections could get out of control.
In early January, authorities tried to silence him when medical officials and police called him, and he was forced to sign a statement denouncing his warning as an unfounded and illegal rumor. Dr. Li's death caused anger and frustration over how the Chinese government mishandled the situation by not sharing information before and by silencing the complainants.
Feb. 10
The death toll in China exceeded the number of deaths from SARS worldwide.
On February 10, the death toll in China increased to 908, exceeding the global death toll from the SARS epidemic in 2002-3, which killed 774. At this point, the number of confirmed cases of infection in the country It had increased to 40,171.
February 11th
The death toll in China exceeded 1,000.
Chinese officials said the death toll He had reached 1,016, while the number of infections had increased to 42,638 on February 11. A US citizen died in Wuhan, authorities said on February 8; It was the first known American death.
February 13th
The Communist Party dismissed senior officials from Hubei and Wuhan Province.
The ruling Chinese Community Party overthrew Jiang Chaoliang, party secretary of Hubei Province, and Ma Guoqiang, the chief official in Wuhan, on February 13 amid widespread public outrage over the handling of the outbreak.
February 13th
There were more than 14,000 new cases in Hubei province.
Officials on February 13 added more than 14,840 new cases to the total number of infected in Hubei province. That set a daily record, after officials in Hubei seemed to include infections diagnosed by lung scans of symptomatic patients.