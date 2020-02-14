A 17-year-old boy was shot three times in shootings involved by police after a fight with an officer: Authorities – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot three times by an officer during a fight in northern Philadelphia on Friday night. It happened near 28th and Somerset streets just before 9 p.m.

Police were called to the scene for a robbery in progress. Police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the area of ​​22nd and Somerset streets.

%MINIFYHTML0bfd3ff7dafe246d35e86eaae565ad3211% %MINIFYHTML0bfd3ff7dafe246d35e86eaae565ad3212%

While searching the area for the robbery suspect, police saw a 17-year-old boy who fit the description of the robbery suspect.

"During the course of the investigation, they conducted a review, they detected what they thought was a weapon at their waist," said Philadelphia police personnel inspector Sekou Kinebrew. “That man looked for that weapon. The officers got involved in a brief fight with that individual and during the course of that fight, one of the officers fired his firearm about three times. "

Police say the man was shot three times, two in the leg and one in the lower back. He was transported to the Temple University Hospital, where he is currently in a critical but stable state.

Police say a revolver was recovered from the suspect.

Police say they don't believe the 17-year-old is the suspect wanted for the robbery that caused the police presence.

"At this time, he does not appear to be the person who committed the robbery, but both incidents are under investigation," Kinebrew said.

The 35-year-old officer who shot was not injured. Police say he is a six-year veteran of the force.

An investigation is ongoing.

Kimberly Davis of CBS3 contributed to this report.