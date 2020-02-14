50 Cent says that Montana's French dissent against him is drug-driven

WENN / Avalon / FayesVision

The star of & # 39; Power & # 39; He talks about French's accusations that he bought his Hollywood Walk of Fame star during a radio interview, saying: & # 39; Something is wrong with him & # 39 ;.

50 cents shows no sign of ending your fief with French montana anytime. The rapper / actor has just dug into the star born in Morocco after the latter's accusations that he paid for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star last month.

Passing through "The Breakfast Club" of Power 105 on Friday, February 14, the "Power"The star / co-creator was asked if French's accusation is true. In denying the" Unforgettable "hitmaker's claim, Fif said:" I don't know what's wrong with that boy. "

He also shared his thoughts on why French said something like that about him, attributing it to the alleged use of drugs by French. "Something is wrong with him. It's drugs. I think it's drugs, getting high and saying things," said rapper "In da Club," before adding: "Because I didn't have to say anything."

50 Cent also denied hitting French outside the club in Miami. "I didn't do that," he said. As for his problem with French and his Bugatti car, Fif said that French bought a 2008 car and it has no value.

The dispute between 50 Cent and French Montana began on Instagram before the New Year when Fifty mocked French after the latter showed a Bugatti he bought to celebrate his hospital discharge. Fifty said it was not worth boasting the vehicle, since it is not new or the latest model. "You should have the Uber application on your phone," he said. "Put those bulls back in that truck."

The two have been involved in an exchange since then, with 50 Cent dragging French for his association with P Diddy, while French called Fif a rat due to the connection with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Earlier this month, before the Super Bowl, the two rappers were involved in an altercation at the ELEVEN club in Miami. French then denied being beaten by Fif, saying, "Tell people the real story. I went to the club you were organizing. You heard it was coming, you went out the back. I wish it would touch me."

On the same day of his French Montana interview, 50 Cent spoke about his separated son Marquise Jackson in another radio interview. "I haven't even experienced the teenager," he told Hot 97 about his eldest son. "He moved before that. He and his mother were already there, but that's his mother's son. Do you know what I mean? That's his mother's son."

On a chance to reconcile with Marquise, Fifty said: "I will listen. Maybe I will have lunch or dinner somewhere, but he will pay for it." He added: "He is now a man. He is an adult man."