50 Cent Clowns Naturi Naughton, but asks him not to get angry

WENN / Avalon

The rapper and actor takes Instagram to post a meme with his co-star of & # 39; Power & # 39; taking off the wig and cleaning her makeup before Valentine's Day.

50 cents It has its own way of celebrating Valentine's Day, and that is trolling people. Before the special day, the rapper and the actor turned to his Instagram account to make his clown "Power"co-star Naturi naughton With a meme themed Valentine.

The saying meme was a video of the actress who took off her wig with tears in her eyes and cleaned her makeup along with the words that said: "When is Valentine's Day, but he says he is working late and that will take you out tomorrow. " Fiddy apparently felt conflicted before sharing the video because he said in the caption: "Now @ naturi4real don't get mad at me again, but this is funny."

Unlike last time, Naturi knew that Fiddy did not mean harm. She responded in the comments section, "Now THIS is funny! I can't face."

Fiddy previously annoyed Naturi after he controlled her on social media. Last November, he was enraged by mocking the hairline and the edges of the 35-year-old man. She replied at the time: "Don't I make you look good every Sunday night? But great …" Fiddy quickly apologized in response, "Yes, you do a great job on the show. I'm sorry if I hurt your feelings . "

However, weeks after that, rapper "Candy" repeated the offense when compared to the character of "Mortal Kombat" Goro. Naturi once again learned about the publication and did not have it at all. She said on her Twitter account: "Did we have a fight and I don't know? So confused."

Then he switched to his Instagram account to explain: "There are so many things I want to say, but … You don't even have an Instagram account, so … why my characters came out of my CHARACTER!" Taking the opportunity to promote his book, Naturi added: "But take a copy of my next book."