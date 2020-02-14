50 Cent calls Gayle King once again: & # 39; You did it for the ratings & # 39;

Home Entertainment 50 Cent calls Gayle King once again: & # 39; You did...

Snoop Dogg may regret his words towards CBS news anchor Gayle King, but 50 Cent is doubling his criticism, accusing her of exploiting Kobe Bryant's death for ratings.

"You had a criminal situation that disappeared, right? And ten years to talk about it, nobody talked about it. The man died, and you want to talk about it while …" 50 Cent told Ebro.

