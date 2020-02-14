50 Cent calls Gayle King once again: & # 39; You did it for the ratings & # 39;

Snoop Dogg may regret his words towards CBS news anchor Gayle King, but 50 Cent is doubling his criticism, accusing her of exploiting Kobe Bryant's death for ratings.

"You had a criminal situation that disappeared, right? And ten years to talk about it, nobody talked about it. The man died, and you want to talk about it while …" 50 Cent told Ebro.

Before the interview with Lisa Leslie, 50 Cent had already conveyed her problems with Gayle King and her close friend, Oprah Winfrey, accusing them of attacking black men accused of sexual assault, but never white men.

50 says King's questions were only to raise grades.

"For what? For the qualifications? I just didn't think that was great, that's all … What they are feeling now, that violent reaction, is not what I said, not what Snoop said, not Boosie or anyone else who was supporting him [he said]. It's just that people are stronger in their absence than in their presence. "