5-year-old boy shot by a brother playing with his parents' gun – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 5-year-old boy was shot by his older brother who was playing with his parents' gun on Friday night, Dallas police said.

The boy, who has not been identified, is being transported from a house in the 1800 block of Stella Avenue to a nearby hospital.

Up News Info 11 reporter Andrea Lucia spoke with the victim's neighbor, who said the boy was hit in the shoulder but is expected to survive.

Authorities said the shooting was an accident and that the child is aware at this time.

