& # 39; The Eternals & # 39; gay couple reveals, team cries during kissing scene

Actors Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman play the first openly gay married couple in Marvel Cinematic Universe and share & # 39; a beautiful and touching kiss & # 39 ;.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that "The eternal"will present his first openly gay superhero and now that character has been revealed. In a new interview with Logo, Haaz Sleiman He says he plays half of the gay couple and that his character is "married to gay superhero Phastos."

Phastos is portrayed by "Atlanta"star Brian Tyree Henry. Sleiman says that his characters "represent a gay family and have a child." Without avoiding gay representation, the next film will also feature Marvel's first gay kiss.

"It's a beautiful and touching kiss," Sleiman, protagonist of the miniseries "Killing jesus"He mocks the kissing scene, which he says made everyone cry during filming." Everyone cried on the set, "he shares, before adding," It is very important for me to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. "

Praising his co-star, Sleiman says: "Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty to this part." He continues talking about the meaning of his characters: "At one point I saw a child in his eyes [Henry's], and I think it is important for the world to remember that in the queer community we are all children at the same time. We forget that because we are always represented as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect in that human part. "

Before "The Eternals", "Avengers Final Game"He introduced co-director Joe Russo as the first openly gay character in the MCU. However, fans criticized the studio because the character had no name and had a small part in the film, while the Russo brothers had promoted representation in the MCU .

"The Eternals" also stars Angelina Jolie as Thena Richard Madden as Ikaris Gemma chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee a.k.a. Ma Dong Seok like Gilgamesh, and Harington kit as Dane Whitman. Chloe Zhao serves as director. The film will be directed to cinemas across the country on November 6.