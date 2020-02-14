& # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; bring this character back in the first preview of season 4

%MINIFYHTML70cbf2c2293a61d7146671c131cbe34211% %MINIFYHTML70cbf2c2293a61d7146671c131cbe34212%

Netflix

The dear character that many assumed died at the end of the last season surprisingly makes an appearance in the first advance of the next fourth season.

The brains behind "Strange things"surprised fans of the Netflix show by revealing David HarborHopper's character is still alive in the first trailer of the fourth season.

The beloved Indiana police chief was killed in an explosion at the end of last season, which caused the devotees to hit the creators of the program, the Duffer Brothers, but they were given a glimmer of hope when Harbor demanded to know what had happened. been of his character. .

During an appearance on an American program "Late night with seth meyers"In October 2019, the actor said:" I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice. He's a jerk and he has to pay for that somehow, so I thought he would make the sacrifice and then the script came out and … in the end, (in) the post-credit scene is & # 39; the American & # 39; ; , and I'm like, & # 39; Oh, I'm clearly the American …! & # 39; And then, I haven't received many phone calls. "

In a post-credit scene at the end of the third season, Russian prison guards referred to a captive as "the American."

Then he accessed FaceTime the Duffer Brothers and asked them what their plans were.

"I have a question …" he said. "Am I dead? Is Hopper dead?"

"I mean, we're still solving it, David," replied Ross Duffer.

Harbor replied: "You very much help, thank you. A really wonderful job. Good luck with the fourth season. I love you, I love you, goodbye."

But now the Duffers have revealed that Hopper's character survived the explosion, placing his character in Russia, working as a prison worker on a railway line.

Netflix launched the first look at the highly anticipated fourth season of "Stranger Things" on Friday, February 14, 2020.

"We are excited to officially confirm that the production of Stranger Things 4 is already underway, and even more excited to announce Hopper's return!" A statement from the Duffer brothers reads. "Although all is not good news for our & # 39; American & # 39 ;; he is imprisoned away from his home in the snowy moor of Kamchatka, where he will face both human and other dangers. Back in the United States , a new horror is starting to surface, something buried for a long time, something that connects everything. "

"The fourth season is emerging as the biggest and scariest season so far, and we can't wait for everyone to see more. Meanwhile, pray for the Americans … from Russia with love."