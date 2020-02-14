& # 39; RCMP out of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in land & # 39 ;: solidarity grows for land defenders | Canada news

%MINIFYHTML75d14320893b3aa4d8892ded0068b67a11% %MINIFYHTML75d14320893b3aa4d8892ded0068b67a12%

Montreal Canada – Canada faces a national crisis.

This is how Sophia Sidarous, a young indigenous organizer and member of the First Metepenagiag Nation in New Brunswick, described the sentiment this week, when people from all over Canada came out to support members of the Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; in which They were expelled from their traditional lands. .

Plus:

Sidarous was among the two dozen people who occupied the Ottawa office of Canadian Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti on Monday in solidarity with the defenders of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; land they opposed a pipeline project in their territory in northern British Columbia (BC)

"We just wanted to remind you … that you have certain obligations to fulfill," Sidarous told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview, "including the defense of human rights … (and) the defense of a nation-to-nation relationship, what that does not mean that you have to demolish people so they can carry out a project. "

Federal police officers (RCMP) earlier this month evicted members of the Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; in their traditional territories, where they had set up camps to try to stop the construction of the Coastal GasLink project.

Supporters of the indigenous group of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; nation opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, protest in front of the provincial headquarters of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Surrey, British Columbia (Jesse Winter / Reuters)

The hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, who have authority over 22,000square kilometers (8,494 square miles) of land, he said they never consented to the 670km (416 mile) pipeline, which will cross that area to transport natural gas from northeast BC to a terminal near the city of Kitimat.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia in December granted Coastal GasLink a court order to continue building the pipeline, and the company said it had reached agreements with 20 First Nations gang councils along the route. The province also says that the project has the necessary permits to move forward. "This project continues and the rule of law must prevail in BC," Prime Minister John Horgan said last month.

Hereditary chiefs argue that the band's councils only have limited authority over what happens in the reserves, First Nations communities established under the Indian Law of Canada, while they have the power to make decisions about the traditional territory of the nation. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 1997 that the hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in never ceded authority over their lands.

What it does to an indigenous person or an indigenous nation affects all indigenous peoples in Canada, in Turtle Island (North America) and throughout the world. Sophia Sidarous, member of Metepenagiag First Nation

APTN reported that more than two dozen land defenders from Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and their supporters were arrested, in separate RCMP raids on a forest road where camps and blockades had been erected to prevent pipeline construction .

"When we see that the elderly are not respected by foreign entities such as pipeline companies and when we see that the Canadian government does not respect the rights of indigenous peoples, well, that really does not fly with us," said Sidarous. "What it does to an indigenous person or an indigenous nation affects all indigenous peoples throughout Canada, in Turtle Island (North America) and throughout the world."

Solidarity Actions

Sidarous is one of the many indigenous peoples of Canada who have organized actions in solidarity with the hereditary leaders and defenders of the land of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

Demonstrations, sit-ins and blockades have been organized in provinces from coast to coast to demand that the RCMP officers leave the territory of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and that both the federal government and the provincial governments of British Columbia respect the sovereignty and indigenous rights.

In BC, people blocked access to the port of Vancouver late last week, and police arrested 43 people on Monday when they refused to clean the area. Traffic also temporarily stopped in downtown Vancouver and on a bridge that leads to the city, while indigenous people and their supporters also blocked access to the provincial legislature in Victoria on Tuesday.

Natalie Knight, a Vancouver-based Yurok and Navajo organizer, was among the dozens of people who occupied the office of British Columbia Attorney General, David Eby, Thursday morning.

Knight told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview from the sitting that people asked Eby to respect Wet's law & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and to respect the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), among other demands.

Supporters of the indigenous group of the nation Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in which they oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, protest by blocking a road in front of the provincial headquarters of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Surrey, British Columbia ( Jesse Winter / Reuters)

Passed as a law in British Columbia in November 2019, UNDRIP states that indigenous peoples must have a "free, prior and informed consent,quot; on matters that affect their rights, including resource development projects such as Coastal GasLink.

"This moment is a time to take action and express our dissent," Knight said.

She said that many people have gathered around Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in because their struggle touches on deeper issues such as the rights and sovereignty of indigenous peoples and continued colonialism in Canada. "People are really coming together, and the community is building in an incredible way on the streets," he added.

Railways blocked

The main railroads have also been blocked in solidarity with the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

On Thursday afternoon, Via Rail Canada, the country's passenger rail company, announced that it would cancel the service along its network "with immediate effect and until further notice." Via Rail operates more than 500 trains per week at 12,500 km (7,767 miles), the company says.

The service had been suspended along the popular Toronto-Montreal train line as a result of a blockade in the Mohawk Tyendinaga territory in Ontario. More than 250 trains and more than 42,000 passengers were affected, CBC News reported earlier this week, while industry experts said millions of dollars were lost due to the disruption.

Similar blockades were also erected in northern British Columbia and in Manitoba, a province in central Canada.

The Gidimt Access Point & # 39; in, a blockade and camp erected by members of the Gidimt & # 39; in the Nation Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, welcomed the news of the closure of Via Rail on Thursday . "Canada is officially closing! We are very grateful for all solidarity actions," the group wrote on Facebook. "Keep up the pressure! We want the RCMP and CGL to be out of our yintah (land)! We won't stop until they are."

South of Montreal, in the province of Quebec, a Canadian Pacific railroad line has also been forced to stop operating after Kahnawake Mohawk First Nation people established a blockade in their territory in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs and Wetland defenders & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

On Thursday morning, four people huddled around a fire next to the Kahnawake blockade. A plastic chair rested on a large pile of snow placed on the train tracks behind them. "RCMP OFF Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in LAND,quot; read a cardboard sign leaning against a snow bank next to the bright red flag of the Mohawk Warrior Society. "THERE ARE NO PIPES!" read another

Signs of Kahnawake, a First Mohawk Nation, where people have established a blockade of a commuter rail line, and in Delson, Quebec, one of the stops along the route where the service was suspended (Jillian Kestler D & # 39; Amours / Al Jazeera)

People in the blockade did not respond to Al Jazeera's requests for comments. "We are fighting for them to live in a country with free people and clean water. We are fighting for life," James Nolan, who was on site this week, told The Montreal Gazette newspaper.

In the nearby city of Delson, Quebec, a railway station on the affected line was empty on Thursday. "The service was interrupted due to a protest near the train tracks," said a message in French that is displayed on a screen on the train platform.

"It is incredibly inspiring and powerful to see because this is the greatest example of sovereignty since Standing Rock," said Catie Galbraith, 19, referring to the indigenous-led movement as opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline project in the United States.

"It feels as if we have reached a turning point, that indigenous peoples are more powerful than we have been and we are fighting in a way that is more effective than ever. It just seems that we are on the road to the brink of change. real ".

Galbraith, a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma and co-chair of the Alliance of Indigenous Students at McGill University in Montreal, helped organize a sit-in last Friday and a demonstration on Monday at the office of the election district of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the city.

About 30 people participated in the sitting, he said, while a few hundred people participated in the demonstration. "There was a feeling of having to do something," Galbraith told Al Jazeera.

People were especially moved to act because a member of the indigenous community in McGill was arrested in one of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en camps. "He hit very close to home," he added.

& # 39; Don't stand & # 39;

On Wednesday, Horgan, the prime minister of British Columbia, criticized the recent demonstration of solidarity of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en in Victoria. "It was unacceptable to me and I know it is unacceptable to the vast majority of British Colombians," Horgan said of the participants who blocked the entry of staff to the provincial legislature.

"The peaceful demonstration is fundamental to our success as a democracy, but for a group of people to tell others: & # 39; You are not legitimate. You do not have permission to enter here. Somehow, you are depleting the values ​​of Canadians & # 39; is simply wrong, "he said.

Late Thursday, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a court order that gives authorities the power to arrest anyone who prevents the work of the legislature or blocks access to buildings. People will protest Friday at the British Columbia government offices to show continued support for the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

Supporters of the indigenous group of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; nation opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, protest in front of the provincial headquarters of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Surrey, British Columbia (Jesse Winter / Reuters)

Trudeau addressed the demonstrations this week and said that while respecting people's right to protest peacefully, Canada "is also a country of rule of law."

"We need to ensure that these laws are respected. That is why I encourage all parties to talk to resolve this as quickly as possible," the prime minister told reporters, who promised to make reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

Meanwhile, federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller on Thursday offered to meet with some of the protest leaders if they promised to suspend their rail blockades.

But Knight said she and others did not flinch because their demands had not been met. "In the same spirit as the hereditary chiefs (Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en) who do not retire, they are not intimidated by the RCMP … we will do the same on the streets here in Vancouver. We will not retire."