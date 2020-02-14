& # 39; Another milestone & # 39 ;: Kosovo and Serbia sign rail and road agreements | Serbia News

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo have announced agreements to work on the construction of rail and road links between their capitals, Belgrade and Pristina.

The agreements, negotiated by the United States, were signed Friday during an international security conference in Munich, Germany.

The leaders of both countries were present at the signing ceremony together with Richard Grenell, envoy of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in the talks.

"I am happy to see progress today and thank you very much to President Trump and Richard Grenell on behalf of Serbia, because we feel we will have a better future because of this and that we will ensure peace for the next decades," said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Another milestone!" Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said on Twitter. "A great step towards reaching a final peace agreement."

Grenell told The Associated Press news agency that "historic agreements to develop rail and highway connections between Belgrade and Pristina will help facilitate the flow of people and goods between Serbia and Kosovo."

Last month, the US envoy. UU. It also measured an agreement to restore a flight between the two capitals, a link that was interrupted during the 1998-99 war in which Kosovo, a former Serbian province, separated from Belgrade.

While the agreements are mostly symbolic at this stage, Friday's signing ceremony marked a rare moment of cooperation between two leaders who have refused to return to the negotiating table for more than a year.

Serbia does not accept the 2008 declaration of independence of Kosovo, although its former province has been recognized by some 100 countries, including the United States and most of the nations of the European Union.

In Pristine, Albin Kurti, the new prime minister of Kosovo, complained that the signatory officials were from the old Cabinet and were not authorized by the new one.

A statement from his office complained about the lack of transparency of the agreement, saying that "it is very important that the process be transparent, the result of pure negotiations and in full respect of the laws and sovereignty of the country."

Kurti of the left-wing self-determination movement, or Vetevendosje!, Came to power earlier this month after lengthy talks about a ruling coalition, pledging to fight crime and corruption.

Resuming dialogue with Serbia on the normalization of ties, stalled since the previous government established a 100 percent tariff on Serbian goods, remains a major challenge.

The EU-led talks between Belgrade and Pristine broke down after the Kosovo tariff movement at the end of 2018.

When it comes to transportation, there is currently a train that connects a small city in central Serbia with a city in northern Kosovo, but there is no complete passenger line from Belgrade-Pristina.

Most people travel by car and bus on small, poorly maintained roads that cross the border.