3-year-old expelled from the car seat in Sylmar Crash, another 2 children and 2 adults injured – Up News Info Los Angeles

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A two-vehicle accident on Highway 210 in Sylmar left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition, two other children and two injured adults on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the transition road from the east side of Highway 210 to Highway 5 northbound shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

To update #Traffic; INC # 0965; 3:05 PM; Eb 210 Fy; https://t.co/EsT0o5EGCj; #Sylmar; All patients are now transported. 3M was transported in critical condition, while the remaining four varied from serious to fair. LAFD … https://t.co/L7gv56uDYj – LAFD (@LAFD) February 14, 2020

%MINIFYHTML150ce4016f6acfba2b191b66c861044311% %MINIFYHTML150ce4016f6acfba2b191b66c861044312%

The five injured people were taken to a local hospital, including the 3-year-old boy who was said to be in critical condition.

The conditions of the other four people, a 6-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman, varied from serious to just, LAFD said.

Highway 210 was partially closed on Yarnell Street.