2020 Cowboys offseason guide: key free agents, team needs, goals, salary limit and draft picks

The Cowboys are in the middle of one of the most difficult seasons in the NFL. Dallas, which comes from a disappointing 8-8 season without playoffs, has some great staff concerns to respond in case the team expects to return to a real dispute.

Sporting News is deeply immersed in the list of pending tasks of the Cowboys from before the free NFL agency until the NFL 2020 Draft.

Dak Prescott https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ca/67/dak-prescott-121619-getty-ftrjpg_xvz5u6hpjcfs14js8bsbt86wz.jpg?t=296708223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Cowboys top priority: sign Dak Prescott

Depending on what report you hear, Prescott and the Cowboys are somewhat close to reaching a new and pleasant long-term agreement that will prevent you from becoming a free agent without restrictions or that both parties are somewhat separate. There is no doubt that Prescott should be pushing to be the new highest paid QB in the NFL in terms of average annual salary, or at least match what the Seahawks gave Russell Wilson ($ 35 million per season, $ 70 million $ 140 million for four years guaranteed upon signing).

That would be better than the top NFL draft teammates in the first Prescott round of 2016, Jared Goff (Rams) and Carson Wentz (Eagles) obtained in terms of total value last summer. Prescott, similar to Wilson, has been very badly paid in default as no first round. Since the MVP of the Chiefs Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, is about to restart the market with its agreement, Prescott also needs to maximize its value.

With each passing day, there is a greater chance that Prescott will be tagged with a franchise with an exclusive designation. The first day for the Cowboys to do that is February 25, and the deadline to tag it is March 10. In that scenario, Prescott would be willing to earn more than $ 33 million (in the range of Goff and Wentz) with a full one-year contract guarantee if he signs the offer.

The Cowboys are willing to lock Prescott and have created the money under the cap to do so. The concern lies both in paying you and in caring for other free agents pending key to your satisfaction. Ideally, Dallas can take over Prescott in the long term before having to tag it, giving the team the flexibility to use the tag on another pending free agent (such as the open receiver Amari Cooper).

Jerry Jones hired Mike McCarthy as head coach and Kellen Moore was hired as an offensive coordinator with Prescott in mind. He will not go anywhere, however, the Cowboys do it with their quarterback.

Amari Cooper and Jalen Mills https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d3/c/cooper-mills-102119-getty-ftrjpg_8zdhrhcv2g681v7aez3teo92k.jpg?t=-286646611,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Free agent jeans 2020

Here is a look at the unrestricted and unsigned players of the Dallas Cowboys for next season:

QB Dak Prescott

WR Amari Cooper

WR Randall Cobb

WR Tavon Austin

TE Jason Witten

G Xavier Su & # 39; a-Filo

FROM Robert Quinn

OF Michael Bennett

DT Maliek Collins

DT Christian Covington

OLB Sean Lee

ILB Joe Thomas

CB Byron Jones

CB Anthony Brown

S Jeff Heath

Amari Cooper It is the clear priority number 2 behind Prescott, because when you invest a lot in a quarterback, it makes sense to keep the type of go-go. Cooper is looking for $ 18 million per season (which is also the projected franchise tag value for the open receiver). Look for Jones and make sure his triplets remain intact after rewarding runner Ezekiel Elliott for the first time early last season.

Randall cobb He is interested in returning to the slot machine man with McCarthy, his former Packers coach, in the city. Austin is unlikely to return as a limited gadget player. Witten wants to keep playing, but he's open to doing it somewhere else, maybe with the Jason Garrett Giants offensive.

Jerry Jones would love to maintain the coverage skills of Byron jones, but the cornerback will try a good market for its versatile services. You will not receive a high-level contract from the Cowboys once the agreements for Prescott and Cooper are made and you will find a new home at around $ 15 million per season. Robert Quinn, Michael Bennett Y Maliek Collins Everyone is also expected to leave, causing a great jolt in a defensive line that is also in a scheme transition.

With limited means below the limit, the Cowboys must be judicious when spending on their own boys after Prescott and Cooper. Cobb's value is also attached to them and will be a relative bargain. The Cowboys want to leave some space to get preferred veteran outside help for their new coach.

Dallas Cowboys salary cap

Cowboys have more than $ 75 million in the available salary space, but that number will quickly be reduced to below $ 30 million once Prescott and Cooper enter the books with their offers. In the event that Cobb returns at a low price, there will be room to search for 2 to 4 mid-level free agents to address current areas of need or help replace those who leave.

Jason Witten https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f6/24/jason-witten-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1124aywfqv9k61gy6lb4h0ng6y.jpg?t=-1409907756,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The biggest team needs

Assuming that Prescott, Cooper and Cobb stay, there will be no concern about how to fill the quarterback and the open receiver through exchanges and other free agent movements. But beyond those positions of ability and running with Elliott, the Cowboys have different degrees of need in all areas:

• Defensive end: With the aging of Quinn and Bennett on the way, Dallas will need to increase its complementary presence of peak passes alongside Demarcus Lawrence. The team was No. 19 in the NFL with 39 catches last season.

• defensive tackle: Given that Bennett slipped in to be part of the rotation here and Collins is ready to go on the market, the only reliable regular the Cowboys have in the 2020 plans is the restricted free agent Antwaun Woods. They need large bodies to keep the defense strength of the race intact and they could also have some pass juice.

• Safety: Jeff Heath is unlikely to re-sign, entering his 29-year season after shoulder surgery. It is a well-documented responsibility in coverage and the team could use a more complete player in the position alongside active game creator Xavier Woods.

• Corner: With Jones out of the mix, Chidobe Awuzie will be the top corner of the Cowboys. That could prompt them to maintain Brown's versatility, knowing that Jourdan Lewis also offers a promise in the position. In the worst case, the Cowboys should look for a subpackage player.

• Linebacker: Lee wants to continue playing for the Cowboys and even with his age (33) and diminished abilities, it might be a necessity to keep flanking Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylen Smith on the strong side. If they stay with Thomas, it would be better if it remained a swing booster.

• Difficult end: Witten retired in 2019 to almost double what he did in 2017 for the Cowboys as a receiver of very limited possession. The Cowboys need someone who can better complement the occasional threat of Blake Jarwin's great game in the air game with expert work in the red zone.

• Offensive line: The Cowboys remain solid with their starting line, but they will need some internal depth with Su & # 39; a-Filo entering free agency and possibly a swing tackle, too, if they don't take the club option in Cameron Fleming.

Eric Ebron https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/63/cf/eric-ebron-112019-getty-ftr_kvqkx9avgvy3150pyjjttnhfo.jpg?t=-1986501266,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Main objectives of free agent

The Cowboys should already worry about re-signing both the best quarterback and the best catcher in the market, so it is unlikely that they can get a high-end runner like Jadeveon Clowney or Chris Jones (the defensive tackle of the Chiefs, not your own gambler).

Defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has not led a unit from the 3-4 base of the Falcons in & # 39; 14 and comes from training the linebackers in the 4-3 of the Saints. A hybrid scheme opens the door to different types of players in the front (larger) and in the back seven (more blitzing capacity).

With a reasonable end that is expensive, in defensive tackle, they can consider a traditional nose as DJ. Reader or Javon Hargrave. Given its recent versatility of effective scheme, Ndamukong Suh Y Shelby Harris They are good (and perhaps more viable) goals.

In case the Cowboys want to move on from Lee, a sleeper to watch is Nick Kwiatkoski, who was a supersub filled with statistics with the Bears last season. In the corner, Darqueze Dennard, Brian Poole Y Mackensie Alexander They are worthy nickel package options.

Turning on the offensive, the Cowboys have joined the tight end a lot Eric Ebron, since it is an athletic "movement,quot; option to boost them with a skill set that blends well with the concepts of McCarthy and Moore.

2020 draft selection of the Cowboys

The Cowboys will have the seven standard selections, only minus a sixth round (due to their exchange with the Dolphins for Quinn) and probably more a fifth round (due to the loss of Cole Beasley open catcher to the Bills in the 2019 free agency) . While their Day 3 selections are still being resolved, including the last compensatory selection, this is where the Cowboys choose the first three rounds:

No. 17 general (first round)

No. 51 in general (second round)

No. 82 overall (third round)

The latest simulated draft of Sporting News makes the Cowboys take LSU Grant Delpit deep as an immediate starter in Round 1. They can also consider the cornerback early, and the reconstruction of the defensive line will be constantly at stake. The good news is that there are many good defensive values ​​in relation to where they are choosing to store without reaching them. In a low season of major contracts, it is imperative that Dallas achieve its 2020 class with Jones now operating with McCarthy.