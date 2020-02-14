2 football players from the state of Ohio plead not guilty to rape

%MINIFYHTML0c49e38b6dd567770609e5afab1fe3c511% %MINIFYHTML0c49e38b6dd567770609e5afab1fe3c512%

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Two former Ohio state soccer players pleaded not guilty on Thursday of charges that they arrested a woman against her will and raped her this month.

Defenses Amir Reap and Jahsen Wint, who were expelled from the team on Wednesday after being charged, made an initial appearance at the Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus, and their respective lawyers pleaded not guilty.

Judge Cynthia Ebner set a bond of $ 100,000 for Riep and $ 75,000 for Wint and ordered that the men have no contact with the accuser or with each other. They were also ordered not to talk about it on social networks.

The case will now go to a grand jury, which will decide whether the men should be charged.

Wint's lawyer, Sam Shamansky, declared his client innocent and said that Columbus police waited seven days to arrest him.

"If my client were a rapist, kidnapper, I would not have been in the street for seven minutes, not to mention seven days," Shamansky said. "This case is so full of reasonable doubts that it is beyond belief. The reality is that my son is innocent."

The woman told police that on February 4 she began having consensual sex with Riep before Wint entered the room and forced her to have sex.

After several minutes, they stopped and Riep told the woman that he needed to say that what happened was "agreed upon in a video recording while laughing at her," according to police. Riep then told the woman that he needed to bathe before he took her back to his house.

The authorities said in court that the police have the video recording.

Shamansky, one of the highest-profile defense lawyers in Columbus, said Wint cooperated fully with the police before Shamansky began to represent him and expressed his readiness to conduct a lie detection test.

"I'm curious to know if your alleged victim is willing to do the same. I guess the answer is no," Shamanksy said.

Riep's lawyer, Karl Schneider, said the young man is cooperating with investigators and is "sad and depressed,quot; by the Ohio state's decision to release him.

Riep and Wint were older adults on the rise and expected to compete for playtime on the Ohio state defensive field.

When firing team players, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a statement that "it is clear that they did not meet our standards and my expectations."

The program has mainly avoided major problems off the field when Day begins its second year in charge. Last season, US defensive end Chase Young was suspended for two games after accepting a personal loan in violation of NCAA rules.