2 dead, 2 injured after the collection loses control on Interstate 90 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two people died and two others were injured Thursday morning when a van lost control of an icy Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. on the westbound interstate lanes near the Pleasant Valley Township in Mower County.

A Dodge Ram van lost control, entered the median and crashed into the interstate lanes eastbound.

In the accident, the driver of the truck, Antonio Padillaibarra, 45, and a passenger, Eduardo Padilla, 18, died. Both were from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and both didn't wear seat belts, says the state patrol.

It is unknown if alcohol was involved.

Two other passengers, both Oklahoma men wearing seat belts, were injured. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.