2 Dallas officers were injured after a van crashed into a patrol car – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas officers who stopped to help a damaged vehicle were injured Thursday night after a van crashed into their patrol car.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on I-35E north near Camp Wisdom Road while officers helped a driver.

During that time, his truck hit his patrol. It is not clear if the officers were in or out of their car at the time of the accident.

Officers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the truck driver stayed at the scene. It is currently unknown if the driver will face charges while police continue to investigate what caused the accident.