15 essential YouTube videos that left their mark on pop culture

Can you believe that today is the 15th anniversary of YouTube?
In the relatively short time we have been using the video sharing platform, many iconic songs, funny failures, night segments and just strange videos have been integrated into our lives and defined pop culture. How else are we supposed to explain "Friday,quot;? Rebecca Black being one of our favorite songs in 2011?
Nor can we forget that YouTube brought us Justin Bieber Back in 2008. We don't even want to imagine what our playlist would be like without the song "One Time."
The creators of YouTube had no idea that what they were programming 15 years ago in a garage in San Mateo, California, would be what it is today. After all, it was originally supposed to be an online dating site! Obviously, they made the right decision to get away from this idea, since the company is currently evaluated at almost $ 40 billion.
In honor of the 15th anniversary of YouTube, we share 15 of our favorite videos that have been uploaded to the platform since 2005.
Sit back, relax, put on headphones and get ready to take a trip through our YouTube memory lane.
"… and that really hurt."
This song took over the world in 2017 and is the most watched YouTube video with more than 6.6 billion views.
Adele can you rap? Yes, I still haven't got over it!
I can only think of one word: Swoon!
If we were to summarize this video in three words? "I like turtles."
Kate McKinnon It is very fun and special guest Ryan Gosling do you agree
Let's leave this song in 2012.
@ chipheuston94 said "Mindy kaling It's not funny … "and we hate to tell you this, but you're wrong!
We're sorry, but you'll probably be singing this all day because "it's Friday, Friday …"
One of YouTube’s first viral videos taught us that the moonwalk never goes out of style.
Kylie Jenner Finally I answered all our burning questions in the most Kylie way possible.
Unfortunately, this song will be trapped in our heads for days.
Are we just us or do we do it? Ariana Grande do Britney Spears Better than Britney does Britney?
After all these years, we still have chills Susan Boyle& # 39; Voice s.
Happy anniversary, YouTube! We are eager to see what develops in the coming years.
