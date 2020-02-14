15 essential YouTube videos that left their mark on pop culture

Can you believe that today is the 15th anniversary of YouTube?

In the relatively short time we have been using the video sharing platform, many iconic songs, funny failures, night segments and just strange videos have been integrated into our lives and defined pop culture. How else are we supposed to explain "Friday,quot;? Rebecca Black being one of our favorite songs in 2011?

Nor can we forget that YouTube brought us Justin Bieber Back in 2008. We don't even want to imagine what our playlist would be like without the song "One Time."

The creators of YouTube had no idea that what they were programming 15 years ago in a garage in San Mateo, California, would be what it is today. After all, it was originally supposed to be an online dating site! Obviously, they made the right decision to get away from this idea, since the company is currently evaluated at almost $ 40 billion.