Zayn Malik sets record for collaboration rumors

%MINIFYHTML2a2934698226e6fb2d80321a7ae6aa7111% %MINIFYHTML2a2934698226e6fb2d80321a7ae6aa7112%

WENN / Dennis Van Tine

The former One Direction member has responded to dizzying speculations that suggest he was about to release & # 39; Fugir & # 39 ;, a new song with Brazilian artist Rafael Allmark.

Up News Info –

Zayn Malik He has no plans to return with new music despite online rumors that suggest he is willing to leave a new collaboration this week (starts February 10).

Tumblr fans began to speculate on the above Only one direction the singer was preparing for a comeback when a user shared a blog post explaining that he was ready to release a new song with a Brazilian artist Rafael Allmark on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML2a2934698226e6fb2d80321a7ae6aa7113% %MINIFYHTML2a2934698226e6fb2d80321a7ae6aa7114%

It was rumored that the song, titled "Fugir," was only available on iTunes Brazil and was released on the singer's namesake EP in 2019. Zayn reportedly contributed a new English verse to the song.

%MINIFYHTML2a2934698226e6fb2d80321a7ae6aa7115% %MINIFYHTML2a2934698226e6fb2d80321a7ae6aa7116%

However, on Twitter, the creator of hits "Pillowtalk" denied all knowledge about the release, writing to fans: "Thank you so much for informing me about this."

"I have no new collaborations, so please keep looking for news here. They know they will always be the first to know. Spread the word."

Fans quickly took the comments to interact with the star after the rare social media post, and begged him to release new music soon. Some also used the hashtag "#FreeZayn", which suggests that his record label, RCA Records, prevented him from launching new projects.