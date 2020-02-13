Zack Kassian of Oilers kicks the opponent in the chest with skates during the game

Exactly one month after the day that Zack Kassian of the Edmonton Oilers won a two-game suspension for lighting up Matthew Tkachuk of Calgary, he is back in hot water.

The eight-year NHL veteran was seen trying to kick Lightning & # 39; s Erik Cernak in the chest with his skateboard during a scrum in the first period of Thursday night's game at Tampa Bay.

It is far from the first time Kassian has dealt with disciplinary problems in his career. His first encounter with the league was in 2013 as a member of the Vancouver Canucks, when he was suspended for the first five games of the 2013-14 season for an intentional high stick. He was suspended again for three games later that season after a dirty hit at Brenden Dillon in Dallas.

Kassian also participated in 32 games in the 2015-16 season during a season with Montreal for substance abuse issues not related to ice behavior.

Any suspension he receives for Thursday's incident would be the fifth of his career.

If Kassian were suspended for the rest of the season, he would miss a rematch with Calgary in the "Battle of Alberta,quot; on the last day of the campaign. He and Tkachuk dropped the gloves in the last installment of the rivalry just over two weeks ago.