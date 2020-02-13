Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Coronavirus cases increase and a leader is fired
Coronavirus cases appeared to have stabilized, but the new numbers showed the largest increase in a day recorded so far. There were almost 15,000 new cases in Hubei province alone, with 242 additional deaths. A change in the diagnostic criteria could be part of the reason. Here is the latest.
Political consequences: The Communist Party of China dismissed the leader of Hubei, the province in the center of the outbreak. He will be replaced by the mayor of Shanghai, who rose in the political ranks in the same province as Xi Jinping, the main leader of China.
Economic consequences: One of the world's largest technology trade fairs, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, was canceled due to the outbreak, and the Chinese Grand Prix, a Formula One race scheduled for April, was postponed. Students have faced difficult decisions about their programs. And the cruise industry has a great challenge.
Pope sets aside proposal on married priests
A decision of Pope Francis rejecting a proposal to allow the ordination of married men in remote areas delighted conservatives but devastated many who hoped it would bring a momentous change to the church.
The arguments: Conservatives warned that the change would put the Roman Catholic Church on a slippery slope to raise priestly celibacy and weaken traditions. Liberals were concerned about the future of the church with the shortage of priests and the growing competence of evangelicals in many countries.
The consequences: Francis had expressed in the past opening on the subject. Seven years after his papacy, the decision raised the question of whether his promotion of discussing issues that were once taboo was largely a conversation.
Understanding the Irish elections
As the dust settles after the Irish elections, it is clear that after the votes to legalize same-sex marriage and repeal the prohibition of abortion, the next target for voters was the ossified political hierarchy itself. "We are demonstrating again that we are not afraid of our voice being heard," said a new voter.
The shake: Sinn Fein won a table seat with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the two main parts, both center right. "For the first time in 100 years, you may have a party that calls itself from the left leading a government," said Eoin O & # 39; Malley, associate professor of political science at the University of the City of Dublin.
Whats Next: Coalition negotiations are coming. And Sinn Fein will have to balance the desires of a traditional base that is hungry for Irish unity with the newest voters who have come to it due to problems such as housing and homelessness.
The bottom line: The country had long challenged the usual divisions from left to right across Europe. But despite all the interruption, what emerged was a normal-looking European system.
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
Drowning in brands
The so-called pseudo-brands, many of them with unpronounceable names and short lives, represent a large and growing part of Amazon's business.
Cook: You probably already have all you need to do Stewed creamy white beans.
Come on: Tom Stoppard's "Leopoldstadt,quot;, which premiered last night at the Wyndham Theater in London, feels like an act of personal recognition for its creator and a declaration of identity as a Jew, writes our critic.
Read: We review the "Hawk Thief,quot; by Joshua Hammer, about the nefarious career of "Pablo Escobar of the falcon egg trade."
Smarter life: If you are spending more on elegant artisanal chocolate, learn to really try it.
And now for the backstory in …
Interviewing a French pedophile
For days, one of the most read Times articles has been the look of our correspondent in Paris, Norimitsu Onishi. how the elites of France have long protected a confessed pedophile, the writer Gabriel Matzneff. Norimitsu separated from the follow-up news: the presentation of criminal charges – to talk about your report.
How did this start for you?
The first time I wrote about him was in January, a few days after a woman with whom he had written about having a sexual relationship when he was 14 years old he published a book about it.
But that story did not answer a simple question. This is a guy who wrote diaries full of sex details with girls in France and with younger boys in the Philippines. How is he not in jail?
How did you find?
There was a French television station that found him first and did a three or four minute interview. And then, a scholar who had interviewed pointed me to this city in the Italian Riviera. In his most recent book, published only a few months ago, he mentions the city and mentions going to this particular café. I went there literally 30 minutes after arriving in the city. And five minutes later he enters.
I waited for his espresso to end. Outside, I introduced myself. Initially he didn't answer, then he got angry and said he should talk to his lawyer. I said, "I've been trying, but he hasn't been answering messages and phone calls."
He finally started talking. I could have thought: "Why doesn't my lawyer defend me?"
And I was happy that someone had read his work. I could say, "Well, in this book you said …" That made him talk a lot.
How much of your work did you end up reading?
He wrote almost 50 books, and I read about a dozen. None of them have been translated into English, but I grew up in Montreal and went to French schools. And two colleagues in the office read books that I didn't read. Many were out of circulation.
Then, one of my colleagues spent days at the Bibliothèque Nationale scanning books and diaries of the 70s and 80s, and then we printed the scans.
How was he in person?
His reputation has always been that he is extremely charming, and he was. He is 83 years old, but speaks perfectly, in elegant and complete sentences.
Was that what protected him?
I think it is partly. And people thought he was a good writer. I don't think a manual worker gets his way.
A correction: Wednesday's briefing incorrectly referred to the state of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's party, who was once seen as the likely successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany. Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer resigned as leader of the Christian Democratic Union, did not resign the party itself.
