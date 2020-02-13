Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

How did you find?

There was a French television station that found him first and did a three or four minute interview. And then, a scholar who had interviewed pointed me to this city in the Italian Riviera. In his most recent book, published only a few months ago, he mentions the city and mentions going to this particular café. I went there literally 30 minutes after arriving in the city. And five minutes later he enters.

I waited for his espresso to end. Outside, I introduced myself. Initially he didn't answer, then he got angry and said he should talk to his lawyer. I said, "I've been trying, but he hasn't been answering messages and phone calls."

He finally started talking. I could have thought: "Why doesn't my lawyer defend me?"

And I was happy that someone had read his work. I could say, "Well, in this book you said …" That made him talk a lot.

How much of your work did you end up reading?

He wrote almost 50 books, and I read about a dozen. None of them have been translated into English, but I grew up in Montreal and went to French schools. And two colleagues in the office read books that I didn't read. Many were out of circulation.

Then, one of my colleagues spent days at the Bibliothèque Nationale scanning books and diaries of the 70s and 80s, and then we printed the scans.

How was he in person?

His reputation has always been that he is extremely charming, and he was. He is 83 years old, but speaks perfectly, in elegant and complete sentences.