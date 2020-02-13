Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Massive rodeos of the infected

Senior officials in Beijing expanded their massive quarantine of sick, and possibly infected, people to include other cities beyond Wuhan, according to China's state broadcaster.

Confirmed coronavirus patients who show mild symptoms are placed in large quarantine spaces, while suspicious cases are isolated in converted hotels and schools.

%MINIFYHTMLfc6434b7b402cc0751f5321f0e39e14f11% %MINIFYHTMLfc6434b7b402cc0751f5321f0e39e14f12%

Quotable: "This is really like a prison," Deng Chao, 30, told a Times reporter by phone after being quarantined in a hotel room for almost a week. He said he was getting sick progressively and there were no doctors or medications available.