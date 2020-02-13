Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Massive rodeos of the infected
Senior officials in Beijing expanded their massive quarantine of sick, and possibly infected, people to include other cities beyond Wuhan, according to China's state broadcaster.
Confirmed coronavirus patients who show mild symptoms are placed in large quarantine spaces, while suspicious cases are isolated in converted hotels and schools.
Quotable: "This is really like a prison," Deng Chao, 30, told a Times reporter by phone after being quarantined in a hotel room for almost a week. He said he was getting sick progressively and there were no doctors or medications available.
Mobile surveillance: Chinese mobile phone providers have asked users to send a text message that generates a list of the provinces they have visited in recent weeks. The officials in some cities are demanding to see the texts before allowing visitors to enter.
United States accuses Huawei of extortion
The Trump administration significantly increased a pressure campaign against the Chinese telecommunications giant by accusing him of federal extortion and conspiracy to steal trade secrets.
The alleged stolen information included the source code and the wireless technology manuals. A spokesman for Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
To carry out: "The most important news here is the federal organized crime charge of RICO, which essentially claims that Huawei and its affiliates are a criminal enterprise," says David McCabe, our technology policy reporter. "This is a law that has historically been used to kill crime bosses."
Context: Last year, the Justice Department filed charges against Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, describing a decade-old attempt to steal trade secrets and evade economic sanctions against Iran.
The rising tides of two cities offer a vision of the future
Our climate reporters observed how the vast metropolitan areas of Manila and San Francisco are handling the climate crisis and rising sea levels.
Will they try to redirect the water to suit their needs or reimagine their coasts? Your decisions could It offers crucial lessons for coastal cities around the world.
In Manila: The soil has sunk due to the rapid extraction of groundwater, and sea levels have increased between 5 and 7 centimeters a year, twice the world average.
Residents have responded with band-aid arrangements, such as pouring layers of cement and sand on the floor. Many have nowhere to go.
In San Francisco: The rich municipalities of the Bay Area can afford the expensive sea walls and the new infrastructure, preventing destruction for a few more years. But even so, some communities that are eroding rapidly are running out of options.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Seoul's role in a worldwide success
A result of the growing success of Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite,quot;, which took home the Oscar for the best film over the weekend, is that tourists from all over the world flock to the streets of the capital of Korea from the South to pay tribute. Above, people posing for a photo in a tunnel that appears in the movie.
Seoul is both the character of "Parasite,quot; and his actors, and the role of the city in Mr. Bong's youth, when he witnessed class conflicts, tore society apart, proved crucial to the way he makes films.
This is what is happening most.
Barclays: The British bank said regulators were investigating the relationship between its executive director, Jes Staley, and Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who committed suicide in August.
British Government: What was expected to be a routine reorganization of the cabinet took a dramatic turn when Sajid Javid, the Chancellor of the Treasury abruptly resigned.
The 1619 project: Times magazine examined the places in the US. UU. Where enslaved people were bought and sold. Today, many of those sites are forgotten and unmarked. Read the rest of our series that examines the legacy of slavery in the United States here.
What we are hearing: This week's episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour. Sam Sifton, our food editor, writes: "I enjoyed listening to Hilton Als talk about Louis C.K.'s return to the stage and how it could have been different if Louis had tried art and not commerce."
Now, a break from the news
And now for the backstory in …
Report coronavirus
Donald G. McNeil Jr., a scientific reporter for The New York Times, has covered infectious diseases since 2002. He is part of a team of scientific reporters that works to make sense of the spread of the last coronavirus and the medical response. The following is a condensed version of a conversation about his observations and concerns.
What do we know and do not know about the coronavirus?
At the beginning of each epidemic, there is the fog of war.
I would say we are still in that fog. We know that this virus is much more transmissible than SARS or MERS. We do not know if it is as transmissible as the flu. We know it can kill people. We know that it is not as lethal as MERS or SARS.
One of the things we don't know is what the Chinese don't say. We know They are reluctant to allow outside experts to enter and will not share samples of the first cases with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When you ask scientists, "What is your fear for the Great, the pandemic that will kill us all?" – It is not that there is a pandemic that will kill us all, but if you ask them that, they say "flu,quot;. They worry about a new flu, bird flu or swine flu, which is very lethal but becomes very transmissible among humans. I only know one or two scientists who have said: "You know, I am also worried that the coronaviruses are the Great."
I do not want to give the alarm that this is the Great. But this is new, scary and confusing, and we still don't know how far it will spread and how many people it will kill.
What do you think about the public's reaction to your reports?
I am always trying to find out: "Am I being alarmist or am I not alarmist enough?" I was too alarmist about H5N1 in 2005, bird flu. He was not alarmist enough about West Africa and Ebola in its early days. All previous Ebola outbreaks had killed a few hundred people. That killed 11,000.
A large part of my rhythm is discrediting panic stories. Actually, it consumes almost as much time as reports.
I try to spread the truth instead of panic, even if it takes me a little longer to do it right.
