Yelp has stepped in to help The Cookie Lady's Bakery be tarnished by RHOA fans

The cookie woman is getting more than I expected. The bakery owner is quickly learning that being at Real Housewives of Atlanta could generate a positive and negative exposure.

After her appearance on RHOA, where she came to lunch to confront Tanya Sam and expose Paul Judge for allegedly telling her that he is single, fans have turned to the Internet to beat her and even her infamous cookies.

Shiana White owns A Haute Cookie, which has been a booming cookie place in Atlanta that has had mostly positive reviews until the episode aired.

The intimidation has become so severe that Yelp has had to intervene to prevent trolls from posting negative reviews based on their feelings about the program and not about their real business.

The review site posted a message that says: ‘Unusual activity alert. This business recently made waves in the news, which often means that people come to this page to post their views on the news. While we don't take a position in one way or another when it comes to this news event, we work to verify that the content you see here reflects consumers' personal experiences with the business rather than the news itself. As a result, we have temporarily disabled the publication of content on this page. Feel free to post your thoughts on recent media coverage for this business on Yelp Talk at any time. "

Meanwhile, White turned to his Instagram to post and delete a comment that said: ‘Thanks to the audience that is mature enough to understand my honest intentions and that can be honest. I regret that the rest have not experienced enough in life or have hurt people who have not yet healed. "

Shiana has added RHOA to her Instagram biography.

