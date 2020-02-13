XXXtentacion Murder Suspect Denied Bonus

Trayvon Newsome, one of the alleged murderers of the late rapper XXXtentacion, has been denied by a judge.

Trayvon Newsome's lawyer filed documents with the court in September, claiming that he had a legal right to be released until his trial for the murder, but it seems that a judge disagrees.

According to the legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Newsome hearing was held last Thursday at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"This court, finding obvious evidence and a great presumption, declines to establish ties," Judge Michael Usan wrote. "There are no bonuses left in counts 1, 2." Newsome is accused of first-degree murder and robbery.

The other men accused of the murder were Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Robert Allen. The men are accused of shooting XXXTentacion outside Riva Motorsports on June 18, 2018. Newsome was not arrested in connection with the murder until August 2018.