Home Entertainment XXXtentacion Murder Suspect Denied Bonus

XXXtentacion Murder Suspect Denied Bonus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Trayvon Newsome, one of the alleged murderers of the late rapper XXXtentacion, has been denied by a judge.

Trayvon Newsome's lawyer filed documents with the court in September, claiming that he had a legal right to be released until his trial for the murder, but it seems that a judge disagrees.

According to the legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Newsome hearing was held last Thursday at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©