Woman on skateboard killed by driver hit in Playa del Rey – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) – A woman who showed her friend her new skateboard was beaten and killed by a driver hit in Playa del Rey early Thursday morning.

The accident was reported just after 1 a.m. on Pershing Drive and Campdell Street.

Police say the 49-year-old woman was with a friend, leaving a laundry and showing her new skateboard. The woman was circling in the parking area, then went out into the street, where she was hit by a car heading north in Pershing.

The driver did not stop and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

Police say they are talking to witnesses in an effort to get a description of the car and the driver.

Los Angeles police captain Brian Wendling said crash and leak accidents have become a big problem in Los Angeles.

"Stoip. Identify yourself. If you get involved in a traffic collision, don't make it a serious crime," Wendling said. "Just stop, move on and be part of the solution, not part of the problem."