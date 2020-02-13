Woman arrives at the Long Beach roundabout and throws 15 feet into the air – Up News Info Los Angeles

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after police said she drove directly to a Long Beach roundabout and was thrown several meters into the air.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday at 4th Street and Daisy Avenue. The surveillance video captured the amazing scene.

%MINIFYHTML0e9033a621fc909f1dd35d94ef53b5cf11% %MINIFYHTML0e9033a621fc909f1dd35d94ef53b5cf12%

The video shows a BMW accelerating westward and towards the roundabout and flying 15 feet in the air from the impact, which also pulled a 300-pound rock. The forced landing hit other parked cars.

The crash also cut off a water valve that was destroyed in the crash.

The woman was not injured, but was arrested on suspicion of DUI.