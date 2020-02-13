Within the 19-year love story of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias has been a partner anna KournikovaHe is the hero for a long time.

The 44-year-old Latin pop star and the 38-year-old Russian tennis professional began an affair in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape." They made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV VMA 2002 and attended the Once upon a time in Mexico New York City premiere the following year.

But they have largely maintained their private relationship and have rarely been photographed together in recent years.

"I want my personal life to be as private as possible," Enrique said in an interview with Australia. Tonight in 2011. "And especially when you are with someone who is also known and in the spotlight."

He and Anna provoked rumors of rupture and marriage over the years, which were never confirmed.

"(Marriage) is not important to me," Anna said. Women's health magazine in 2001. "I'm in a happy relationship, that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting ourselves completely."

In 2017, Enrique and Anna welcomed their first children, twins. Lucy Y Nicholas. On Thursday they revealed that they had received their third son, a daughter, last month.