Within the 19-year love story of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias has been a partner anna KournikovaHe is the hero for a long time.
The 44-year-old Latin pop star and the 38-year-old Russian tennis professional began an affair in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape." They made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV VMA 2002 and attended the Once upon a time in Mexico New York City premiere the following year.
But they have largely maintained their private relationship and have rarely been photographed together in recent years.
"I want my personal life to be as private as possible," Enrique said in an interview with Australia. Tonight in 2011. "And especially when you are with someone who is also known and in the spotlight."
He and Anna provoked rumors of rupture and marriage over the years, which were never confirmed.
"(Marriage) is not important to me," Anna said. Women's health magazine in 2001. "I'm in a happy relationship, that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting ourselves completely."
In 2017, Enrique and Anna welcomed their first children, twins. Lucy Y Nicholas. On Thursday they revealed that they had received their third son, a daughter, last month.
See photos of Enrique and Anna over the years:
Baby no 3
The two welcome their third son, a daughter, on January 30, 2020.
Anna Kournikova / Instagram
Double love
Anna Kournikova plays with the couple's twins in 2018.
SplashNews.com
We are on a ship
The two drive their speedboat in Miami in 2016.
AKM-GSI / Backgrid
Date night
The two appear in Beverly Hills in 2016.
Uri Schanker / FilmMagic
All wrapped in the other
A decade of dating and still strong! The two were seen holding arm in Miami Beach in 2011.
John Parra / WireImage
Not all in black and white
Anna and Enrique, who remained silent about their future, had a sporting date for the Miami Dolphins vs. match. New York Jets in September 2010.
Justin Campbell / BuzzFoto / FilmMagic
Happily in individual love
Although the couple fell in love happily at the Y100 Jingle Ball in 2010, the tennis star told the Graham Norton Show That year there were no close plans for marriage.
Al Bello / Getty Images
Best sports friends
The couple paid close attention to seeing Venus Williams play against her sister Serena at the Sony Ericsson Open in 2009. Meanwhile, the tabloids were speculating The long-time couple had finally got engaged.
Doug Benc / Getty Images
Sweet and subtle PDA
Paps broke up the couple by sharing a precious moment together while watching the New Jersey Nets face the Miami Heat in 2006. At that time, the rumor factory was full of reports that the two had secretly married.
Alfa / Mundo Photos / ZUMAPRESS.com
Kindness couple
The lovebirds visited the Royal Children & # 39; s Hospital in Australia in 2005, where they took the time to take photos and sign autographs for sick children. So sweet!
Ralph Notaro / Getty Images
Young and in love
The couple could not hide their mutual love when they were taken from a Florida restaurant in 2006.
Large images / ZUMAPRESS.com
Vacation time
The beautiful couple was seen resting on a yacht in St. Barts, where the couple took a romantic vacation in 2005.
ZumaPress.com
Once Upon a time
Only a young couple at that time, fashion risk takers came out to the New York premiere of Once upon a time in Mexico in 2003. Rumors began to spread that the two had married in secret, but both sides continued to deny.
Interscope Geffen (A,amp;M) Records
Where everything began
Enrique and Anna began dating at the end of 2001 after meeting on the set of their steamy music video "Escape,quot;.
Dave Hogan / Getty Images
Hot couple alert!
The super-hot couple got attention at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002, just one year after they started dating.
NEXT GALLERY: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: Romance Rewind
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.