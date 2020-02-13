Home Entertainment Within the 19-year love story of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias has been a partner anna KournikovaHe is the hero for a long time.

The 44-year-old Latin pop star and the 38-year-old Russian tennis professional began an affair in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape." They made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV VMA 2002 and attended the Once upon a time in Mexico New York City premiere the following year.

But they have largely maintained their private relationship and have rarely been photographed together in recent years.

"I want my personal life to be as private as possible," Enrique said in an interview with Australia. Tonight in 2011. "And especially when you are with someone who is also known and in the spotlight."

He and Anna provoked rumors of rupture and marriage over the years, which were never confirmed.

"(Marriage) is not important to me," Anna said. Women's health magazine in 2001. "I'm in a happy relationship, that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting ourselves completely."

In 2017, Enrique and Anna welcomed their first children, twins. Lucy Y Nicholas. On Thursday they revealed that they had received their third son, a daughter, last month.

See photos of Enrique and Anna over the years:

Instagram

Baby no 3

The two welcome their third son, a daughter, on January 30, 2020.

Anna Kournikova, Nicholas Iglesias, Lucy Iglesias, Instagram

Anna Kournikova / Instagram

Double love

Anna Kournikova plays with the couple's twins in 2018.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova, 2016

SplashNews.com

We are on a ship

The two drive their speedboat in Miami in 2016.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova, 2016

AKM-GSI / Backgrid

Date night

The two appear in Beverly Hills in 2016.

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Uri Schanker / FilmMagic

All wrapped in the other

A decade of dating and still strong! The two were seen holding arm in Miami Beach in 2011.

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

John Parra / WireImage

Not all in black and white

Anna and Enrique, who remained silent about their future, had a sporting date for the Miami Dolphins vs. match. New York Jets in September 2010.

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Justin Campbell / BuzzFoto / FilmMagic

Happily in individual love

Although the couple fell in love happily at the Y100 Jingle Ball in 2010, the tennis star told the Graham Norton Show That year there were no close plans for marriage.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

Al Bello / Getty Images

Best sports friends

The couple paid close attention to seeing Venus Williams play against her sister Serena at the Sony Ericsson Open in 2009. Meanwhile, the tabloids were speculating The long-time couple had finally got engaged.

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Doug Benc / Getty Images

Sweet and subtle PDA

Paps broke up the couple by sharing a precious moment together while watching the New Jersey Nets face the Miami Heat in 2006. At that time, the rumor factory was full of reports that the two had secretly married.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

Alfa / Mundo Photos / ZUMAPRESS.com

Kindness couple

The lovebirds visited the Royal Children & # 39; s Hospital in Australia in 2005, where they took the time to take photos and sign autographs for sick children. So sweet!

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Ralph Notaro / Getty Images

Young and in love

The couple could not hide their mutual love when they were taken from a Florida restaurant in 2006.

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Large images / ZUMAPRESS.com

Vacation time

The beautiful couple was seen resting on a yacht in St. Barts, where the couple took a romantic vacation in 2005.

Enrigue Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

ZumaPress.com

Once Upon a time

Only a young couple at that time, fashion risk takers came out to the New York premiere of Once upon a time in Mexico in 2003. Rumors began to spread that the two had married in secret, but both sides continued to deny.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova, Escape, Music Video

Interscope Geffen (A,amp;M) Records

Where everything began

Enrique and Anna began dating at the end of 2001 after meeting on the set of their steamy music video "Escape,quot;.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Hot couple alert!

The super-hot couple got attention at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002, just one year after they started dating.

