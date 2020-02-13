Wind chill factors make the air feel like minus 11 degrees – Up News Info

The cold has left some sections of the Denver roads and the snow-covered side streets frozen for Thursday's morning trip.

%MINIFYHTMLc23887afe0b8a8245eeca81a2329ad1611% %MINIFYHTMLc23887afe0b8a8245eeca81a2329ad1612%

The temperature in Denver was 13 degrees just after 6 a.m., but the air felt like minus 11 degrees with wind chill factors, the Boulder National Weather Service said.

It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually sunny, allowing temperatures to rise to around 32 degrees, or the freezing point, the NWS said.





Light snow is expected in the mountains, where 1 to 4 inches of snow could accumulate, the weather service said. Winds could blow up to 45 mph on Thursday.

It is also possible to snow in the northeastern plains, where it could accumulate up to an inch of new snow, the weather service said.

Light snowfall in the mountains and in the plains of northeastern Colorado. Light accumulations are expected today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/eZImzyjw6B – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 13, 2020

The low temperature in Denver will fall to around 16 degrees Thursday night, meteorologists said.

Friday's 50-degree high may seem like spring has arrived compared to the first part of the week. Denver will heat up as southwest winds flow through the metropolitan area, according to the NWS.

The warmer temperatures will continue over the weekend.

On Saturday, when it will be mostly sunny, the maximum will be around 43 degrees and on Sunday, when it will be mostly cloudy but still warm, the maximum will be approximately 49 degrees, the NWS said.

There is a slight chance of snow after 11 p.m. Sunday, meteorologists said.

On Washington's birthday on Monday, snowfall is possible and temperatures will be colder than the weekend with a temperature close to 37 degrees, the NWS said.