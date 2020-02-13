Wind chill factors make the air feel like minus 11 degrees – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>Wind chill factors make the air feel like minus 11 degrees - The Denver Post

The cold has left some sections of the Denver roads and the snow-covered side streets frozen for Thursday's morning trip.

%MINIFYHTMLc23887afe0b8a8245eeca81a2329ad1611%%MINIFYHTMLc23887afe0b8a8245eeca81a2329ad1612%

The temperature in Denver was 13 degrees just after 6 a.m., but the air felt like minus 11 degrees with wind chill factors, the Boulder National Weather Service said.

It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually sunny, allowing temperatures to rise to around 32 degrees, or the freezing point, the NWS said.

Light snow is expected in the mountains, where 1 to 4 inches of snow could accumulate, the weather service said. Winds could blow up to 45 mph on Thursday.

It is also possible to snow in the northeastern plains, where it could accumulate up to an inch of new snow, the weather service said.

The low temperature in Denver will fall to around 16 degrees Thursday night, meteorologists said.

Friday's 50-degree high may seem like spring has arrived compared to the first part of the week. Denver will heat up as southwest winds flow through the metropolitan area, according to the NWS.

%MINIFYHTMLc23887afe0b8a8245eeca81a2329ad1613%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here