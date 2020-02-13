William and Kate take a break from royal duties to be with their children

Prince William Y Kate Middleton They are taking some time off.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take a break from their royal duties from February 17 to 21, as next week marks. Prince georgeY Charlotte PrincessHalf-term break from school. Both children attend Thomas & # 39; s Battersea school in London.

The royal couple slows their midterm schedule each year to spend quality time with their children, which, of course, also includes 22-month-old children. Prince louis. While the royal family has not shared where they will spend their rest (maybe one of their country houses?), This free week could not come at a better time.

The royals have had quite busy months. Between William and Kate's busy work schedule to the whirlwind that was Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe decision to resign as royalty members, the Mountbatten-Windsor family is due to some R,amp;R.

And without a doubt, George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis will love spending more time together with their parents.