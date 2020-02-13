William and Kate take a break from royal duties to be with their children

Victoria Jones / PA Wire
Prince William Y Kate Middleton They are taking some time off.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take a break from their royal duties from February 17 to 21, as next week marks. Prince georgeY Charlotte PrincessHalf-term break from school. Both children attend Thomas & # 39; s Battersea school in London.
The royal couple slows their midterm schedule each year to spend quality time with their children, which, of course, also includes 22-month-old children. Prince louis. While the royal family has not shared where they will spend their rest (maybe one of their country houses?), This free week could not come at a better time.
The royals have had quite busy months. Between William and Kate's busy work schedule to the whirlwind that was Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe decision to resign as royalty members, the Mountbatten-Windsor family is due to some R,amp;R.
And without a doubt, George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis will love spending more time together with their parents.
George has been attending Thomas & # 39; s Batterseas since 2017. After attending Willcocks Nursery School, Charlotte had her first day at Thomas & # 39; s Batterseas in September 2019, looking as safe as ever in a video of her, his older brother and his parents entering school.
As the school principal, Simon O & # 39; Malley, he told E! News at that time: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her older brother, Prince George, in Thomas & # 39; s Battersea. We look forward to welcoming her and all of our new students to school in September. "
No doubt, Louis will also attend school when the time comes.
