Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury says that Wladimir Klitschko hit harder than Deontay Wilder | Boxing News

Tyson Fury's uncle and trainer Peter says that Deontay Wilder can be eliminated

Tyson Fury insists that Wladimir Klitschko "had a massive knockout blow,quot; and hit harder than Deontay Wilder, but admitted that the speed of his next opponent "can be difficult."

Fury will challenge Wilder on February 22 in Las Vegas for the WBC title, in an attempt to become a two-time heavyweight champion after the end of Klitschko's reign, which lasted almost a decade in 2015.

Fury was shot down twice in his first fight with Wilder, who ended in a draw, but said: "He can't be the biggest puncher in history because he couldn't knock out King Gyspy, right?

Wladimir Klitschko had 53 KO in his career – Wilder currently has 41

"I took his best blow on the chin and got up again.

"I don't think he hits harder than Wladimir Klitschko. Wladimir had a massive knockout blow and had more fights than Wilder."

"Make no mistake, all heavy weights hit hard.

"With Wilder, it's not so much his power. It's the speed at which he lands. It can be complicated when you don't see him coming."

"I don't feel any blow in the ring because the adrenaline is high."

Wilder has 41 knockouts in 43 fights (he was 12 rounds with Bermane Stiverne, then destroyed him in a round in a rematch). Since drawing with Fury, Wilder has explosively knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz.

But Fury said: "The one who should worry is Wilder. He's a single-handed pony, a rookie artist, but he had me in two rounds, the ninth and the 12th, and he had more than two minutes in each round to finish. He could not kill me.

"He got the two best punches that any heavyweight in the world could throw. But the Gypsy King rose like a phoenix from the ashes at my feet, and I hurt him at the end of the round."

"I've been beaten, hurt, humiliated. But it's about what happens when you go back up. I keep moving forward."

"His boxing IQ was fine, but it wasn't up to someone like Wladimir Klitschko."

Fury has previously insisted that his game plan for the next rematch will be to stop Wilder in two rounds.

"Ten days until we find out if I'm bluffing! People say a lot of things, but we'll find out if I'm man enough to support him.

"The biggest mistake I made last time was not making him pay when I hurt him. This time, I know I can make the distance and when I hurt him, I will throw everything but the kitchen sink."

"I learned that he can be beaten and can be hurt quite regularly. He has a great right hand, that's all. He's a one-dimensional fighter."

Fury again promised to finish the rematch within the distance: "I can overcome Wilder very comfortably. But it is not good to believe it, the judges have to believe it. To guarantee victory, I need a knockout."

"I want it to be a decisive victory, anyway."

"My own destiny lies within my two fists."

Fury called his hiring the new coach Sugarhill Steward, who replaced Ben Davison, as "one of the best decisions I've made."

He has also brought veteran court man Jacob & # 39; Stitch & # 39; They last at his corner, having suffered a terrible laceration in his previous fight against Otto Wallin. He explained: "We are not cutting corners."